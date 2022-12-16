Rob Kezmarsky can't recall the last time he's had so many good players on one roster.
"We have some really good returning players and a very deep bench," said Kezmarsky, who's entering his 21st year as Uniontown's boys basketball coach. "We have six or seven kids that could start. I don't remember having this many quality players this deep."
It's a luxury and a curse at the same time, though, according to Kezmarsky, getting playing time for so many talented athletes.
"It's not easy," Kezmarsky said. "There's some really good players here who all want to be on the floor. But their attitudes have been good about that so far."
Last year the Red Raiders were 14-9 overall and 10-2 in Section 3-AAAA, finishing second to Belle Vernon with a young team that got outstanding freshmen seasons from Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III.
Those two return as starters for their sophomore years.
"Tori as a freshmen had 426 points and averaged 18.5," Kezmarsky pointed out. "He's a great all-around player. Calvin averaged 10 points per game. They're basketball people. They can both play the point.
"Then you add in junior Jamire Braxton, he averaged 18 points a game and was all-section last year at AG."
Uniontown has two senior starters in Bakari Wallace and Tanner Uphold.
"Bakari is a two-year starter who averaged 13 points and eight rebounds for us last year," Kezmarsky said. "Tanner also is a two-year starter and averaged eight points a game and was our defensive stopper."
Kezmarsky has plenty of capable players off the bench.
"We have Taevian Richardson, a senior, who is so quick -- you saw that in football -- and defensive oriented," Kezmarsky said. "K'Adrian McLee is a junior who keeps getting better and has grown some more. He's like 6-5, 6-6 now. Levi Garner is a 6-4 senior who will give us inside help. Our section is big so we're going to need those guys. Jeremiah Hager is about 6-3 and can play every position on the floor."
It's a group that gives Kezmarsky a lot of options.
"The key thing about a team like this is maybe it's not your night but someone else steps up," Kezmarsky said. "Most of the time we're going to have five players out there who can score."
Kezmarsky expects his team to hit the boards hard at both ends of the floor.
"What we've done in the past when we were really successful is offensive rebounding," he said. "We're back doing that with this group with our guards included."
Kezmarsky has flexibility on defense, also.
"We do have some scorers but we have to be good defensively also," Kezmarsky said. "It's also about player match-ups. You need to stop somebody, put your best defensive player in for that situation. If we get some foul trouble we have kids who can step up. Every night it could be someone different contributing for us.
"We'll still do our 2-2-1 and play our full-court man a little bit but we've been working good as a halfcourt man-to-man team also."
Kezmarsky commended his players for the effort they put in during the offseason.
"The kids have worked harder than you could possibly imagined," Kezmarsky said. "We had a really productive summer from Pitt team camp to summer leagues to playing in the Brownson House. Our kids played in fall leagues in Greensburg on the weekends we played in Woodland Hills.
"These kids have really improved. We're excited about the season. We have high expectations, like always. The key is how our chemistry comes together."
Uniontown will again play in an altered Section 3-AAAA this year along with nearby rivals Albert Gallatin and defending WPIAL champion Laurel Highlands as well as a talented Belle Vernon squad that finished first last season. The section also includes Elizabeth Forward and Southmoreland, both solid teams.
"In my opinion, we're in one of the better sections in the WPIAL," Kezmarsky said. "There are no easy nights and that's not just a saying. You look at Southmoreland, they have basically their whole team back. There's going to be a lot of close games. It's going to be a playoff-like atmosphere every night and that should help us at the end of the season."
Kezmarsky entered the year with 319 coaching wins, including 298 at Uniontown which puts him third in program history. He notched No. 300 with the Red Raiders early this season when Uniontown defeated visiting Connellsville, 90-31.
"I'm just as excited as ever because these kids are so excited," Kezmarsky said. "That's what keeps you going and having energy. These are great basketball kids and great kids overall. Our starting five are all honor students.
"I'm proud that we've been consistent all those years. We've won 70 percent of our games."
Under Kezmarsky the Red Raiders have made the WPIAL playoffs 16 times -- Uniontown holds the all-time WPIAL record with 71 postseason appearances -- and won 10 section championships. Uniontown has a section record of 184-69 (73%) under Kezmarsky, who will be assisted by Warare Gladman, Calvin Winfrey Jr. and Ray Robinson Sr. this season.
"Having coach Gladman is like having another head coach," Kezmarsky said. "We've been doing this so long together. If he wanted to be a head coach again somewhere else he could've been but I'm glad he's still with me here.
"Calvin and Ray have done such a great job and we all work well together. It's a good staff."
Uniontown opens section play at home on Jan. 3 against the Colonials.
