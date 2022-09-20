The Uniontown boys cross country team swept another Section 2-AAA meet Tuesday with wins against host Elizabeth Forward and Thomas Jefferson.
The Red Raiders defeated Elizabeth Forward, 24-33, and Thomas Jefferson, 15-50. The Warriors won three times on their home Round Hill Park course with victories over Connellsville (18-41), Thomas Jefferson (15-45), and Albert Gallatin (15-45).
Connellsville edged Thomas Jefferson, 28-29, and Albert Gallatin fell to the Jaguars, 23-38.
The Warriors’ Patrick Burgos was tough on his home course, finishing first in 16:06. Thomas Fine was fourth in 17:16. Dom Cavalier (11, 18:23), Garrett Vietmeier (12, 18:31), and Tyler White (17, 18:48) rounded out the scoring runs.
Uniontown had six finishers in the top 10, led by Mason Stewart’s second place finish in 16:21. Tanner Uphold was third in 17:08 and Leyton Maust placed fifth in 17:20. Payton Hostetler (7, 17:38), Grant Barcheck (8, 17:49), and Cooper Gilleland (9, 18:05) also finished in the top 10.
Connellsville’s Austin Molinaro finished sixth with a time of 17:24. Jonah Lindstrom (16, 18:47), Edward Stephenson (27, 19:56), Jeffrey Grimm (32, 20:25), and Connor McLaughlin (35, 21:21) also scored for the Falcons.
Albert Gallatin’s Kaleb Clark rounded out the top-10 finishers in 18:22. Landen Heeter (24, 19:38), Josh Dankle (34, 20:42), Aaron Moccaldi (41, 21:32), and Caiden Brumley (43, 21:47) had scoring runs for the Colonials.
California 15, Brownsville 40; Calvary Chapel Christian 15, Brownsville 45; California 26, Calvary Chapel Christian 29 — The Trojans swept a Section 5-AA triangular at Brownsville.
Calvary Chapel Christian’s Harrison Bommer finished first in 19:26. John Gustosky (3, 20:13), Jonah Giles (7, 21:26), Warren Gustosky (8, 21:46), Russel Hale (10, 23:08), and Isaac Roberts (16, 28:52) also had scoring runs.
California’s Kai Vanderlaan was second in 19:15. Niamh McClaflin (4, 20:53), Lucas Bloom (5, 21:12), Alexander Pankratz (6, 21:20), and Steven Gwyn (9, 22:00) also had top-10 finishes for the Trojans.
Preston Evanchak had the top finish for Brownsville in 11th place with a time of 24:33. Jonathan Vasbinder (12, 24:36), Sam Vollstedt (13, 24:37), CJ Hawk (14, 25:55), and Preston Drennon had scoring runs for the Falcons.
None of the three teams had enough girls to score.
The Lady Falcons’ Jolena Quarzo cruised to a first-place finish in 19:03. California’s Anastasia Georgagis (22:20) and Alina McClaflin (22:23) followed, with Browsville’s Payton Evanchak (33:03) and Aleah Davis (36:52) rounded out the girl finishers.
Belle Vernon 16, South Park 47; Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50; South Park 15, South Allegheny 50 — The Leopards had four of the top five finishers and nine of the top 10 for a Section 5-AA sweep at South Allegheny.
Luke Henderson (16:52), Dylan Holliday (17:42), Troy Teegarden (18:48), and Gianni Pesi (18:49) finished in the top four spots. Mason Clayton (6, 19:45), Logan Metzger (7, 19:48), Landen Baron (8, 19:53), Travis Teegarden (9, 20:17), and Joey Fox (10, 21:06) rounded out the top 10 for Belle Vernon (4-0).
Girls cross country
Uniontown 15, Elizabeth Forward 50; Connellsville 29, Elizabeth Forward 30; Elizabeth Forward 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Thomas Jefferson 23, Elizabeth Forward 36; Thomas Jefferson 15, Albert Gallatin 50; Uniontown 17, Thomas Jefferson 46; Thomas Jefferson 22, Connellsville 35 — The Lady Raiders rolled to a Section 2-AAA sweep at Round Hill Park.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer (19:33) finished first, followed by teammates Lydia Stanton (21:13) and Zaya McCune (21:22). Emily Angelo (5, 21:46), Arrington Scott (6, 22:11), Addy Martin (7, 22:11), and Grace Trimmer (8, 22:11) finished in the top 10.
Elizabeth Forward’s Marissa Manko was ninth in 22:20. Taylor Snyder (14, 24:33), Brooke Yurkovich (19, 24:55), Maddie Alessio (33, 27:54), and Michelle Jellison (44, 31:00) also had scoring runs for the Lady Warriors.
Albert Gallatin’s Mia Medved placed 11th in 23:31. Bellen Murray (40, 30:09) and Kiersten Morgan-Locke (45, 32:19) also ran for the Lady Colonials.
Connellsville’s Hailey Murray was 16th with a time of 24:40. Maggie McPoyle (20, 24:57), Emma Tikey (21, 25:24), Zoey Thomas (28, 27:21), and Hannah Tinkey (29, 27:22) also scored for the Lady Falcons.
Belle Vernon 15, South Park 50; Belle Vernon 15, South Allegheny 50 — The Lady Leopards breezed to a Section 5-AA sweep at South Allegheny.
Tessa Rodriguez (19:52), Rosalyn Perozzi (20:48), and Claire Sokol (24:00) went 1-2-3 for Belle Vernon. Gina Bellissimo (5, 23:41), Nina Francia (6, 25:24), Melina Stratigos (7, 25:44), Emma Fitch (8, 28:17), and Caroline Lee (9, 28:56) were in the top 10.
Girls golf
Mt. Lebanon 186, Elizabeth Forward 204 — The Lady Warriors’ closed the regular season with a Section 2-AAA home loss at Butlers Golf Course.
Mya Morgan had medalist honors for Elizabeth Forward (1-9, 3-10) with 36. Mia Sibley shot 55, Rylee Brawdy carded 56, and Alexa Kelley finished with 57.
Athena Renton was low golfer for Mt. Lebanon with 43.
Boy golf
Laurel Highlands 197, Albert Gallatin 225 — The Mustangs finished the regular season without a loss after winning a Section 2-AAA match at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Nate Schwertfeger was medalist for Laurel Highlands (10-0, 11-0) with 1-over 37. Colin Crawford and Jaden Ringer both shot 39. Austin Koposko (40) and Hunter Bosley (42) rounded out the scoring. CJ Gesk’s 45 was not used.
Grayson Jarrett had the low round for the Colonials (2-8, 2-9) with 39. Trenton Clemmer (47), Jackson Meyers (46), Hayden Metts (49), and Mikayla Hammond (44) also scored for Albert Gallatin. Caeden Williams’ 56 did not count.
Bentworth 224, Beth-Center 226 — The Bearcats closed Section 3-AA play with a victory at Chippewa Golf Course.
Nathan Coski was medalist for Bentworth (5-7, 5-9) with 2-over 37. Ross Skerbetz and Sam Wade both shot 43. Colton Baldauf finished with 50. Jacob Burt and Wyatt Snyder both shot 51.
Gianna Peterson shot 39 for the Bulldogs (4-8, 4-9). Luke Amon (40), Sonya Peterson (51), Karson Keys (45), and Nick Wrenshaw (51) rounded out the scoring.
Uniontown 225, Frazier 232 — The Red Raiders returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a Section 8-AA win.
Logan Voytish secured medalist honors for Uniontown (8-3, 8-6) with 5-over 41. Clay Dean (45), Wade Brugger (47), Colton Mathias (46), and Greg Fox (45) also scored for the visitors. Tate Musko’s 48 did not count.
Jay Thompson was the low man for the Commodores (3-8, 5-8) with 41. Nixen Erdely (44), Tyler Morrison (48), Kacie Lombard (50), and Aiden Hardy (49) rounded out the scoring. Dylan Keilbach’s 51 was not used.
Belle Vernon 208, Charleroi 228 — The Leopards completed an undefeated Section 8-AA season with a win at Mon Valley Country Club.
Jordan Mocello shot 39 for Belle Vernon (12-0). Mark Toth finished with 41. Rogan Maloney and Seth Tomalski both shot 42. Jack Edwards closed the scoring with 44. John Bellissimo’s 46 was not used.
Gage Patterson was the low man for the Cougars with 41. Nick Summers (42), Colton Palonder (44), Nico Rongus (54), and Elliot Lenhart (47) also scored for the home team. Jake Corrin’s 55 did not count.
Waynesburg Central 211, Brownsville 307 — The Raiders won a Section 3-AA match on the road at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Chase Phillips (40), Braden Benke (41), Joe Kirsch (42), Mason Switalski (43), and Dom Benamati had scoring rounds for Waynesburg (9-2, 10-3). Trent Stephenson’s 46 did not count.
Matthew Sethman shared medalist honors for Brownsville (0-11, 0-12) with 3-over 40. Ethan Olesko (52), Ben Vojacek (52), Larry Murphy (80), and Seann Pataski (83) closed the scoring for the Falcons.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — The Lady Maples rolled to a Section 2-A road victory over the Lady Gators.
Mapletown (5-0, 6-0) swept to victory by the scores, 25-5, 25-5, 25-6.
Krista Wilson (11 kills, 6 aces), Bailey Rafferty (9 assists), Ella Menear (15 aces), and Alexis Perry (8 aces) all had solid individual performances for the Lady Maples.
