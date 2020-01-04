The Uniontown boys swimming team opened Section 5-AA play Friday night with a convincing 96-31 win at McKeesport.
Leyton Maust, Alex Eitner, Andrea Ballacchino and Colby Voyten opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:00.60.
Eitner, Voyten, CJ Soltis and Dalton Grimes qualified for the WPIAL championship in the 200 freestyle relay with their winning time of 1:40.01.
Although they competed in exhibition, Grimes, Voyten, Ballacchino and Soltis qualified for the 400 freestyle relay with their time of 3:50.0.
Grimes finished first in the 200 freestyle in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:59.41. Soltis won the 200 IM in a qualifying time of 2:16.93 and finished first in the 100 freestyle in 54.98 seconds.
Joshua Miller took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:49.43.
