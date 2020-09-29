Uniontown won both ends of a triangular golf match at Uniontown Country Club Monday afternoon to clinch an undefeated season.
Uniontown defeated Laurel Highlands, 204-243, in the final Section 2-AAA match and beat Charleroi, 204-253, in a non-section match.
The Red Raiders won the Section 2-AAA title with a 10-0 mark and improved to 12-0 overall.
Uniontown’s Adena Rugola led the way in both matches with a 2-over 38.
Gage Brugger, Michael Mercadante and Logan Voytish all shot 41 for the Red Raiders. Maddie Myers closed out the scoring with 43. Nate Moody’s 49 wasn’t used.
Megan Joyce was the low scorer for the Mustangs with 5-over 41. Jaden Ringer (49), Nate Schwertfeger (53), Darren Dunn (53), and Colin Crawford (47) rounded out the scores for LH. Noah Bosley’s 58 did not count.
Colton Polander’s 47 was the low score for the Cougars (3-8). Will Wagner (55), Nick Summers (49), Nico Rongus (52), and Eliot Lenhart (50) also counted in Charleroi’s final score.
Connellsville 219, Ringgold 238 — The Falcons ended the season on a high note with a Section 2-AAA win over the visiting Rams at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Connellsville closes with a 6-4 section record and 6-5-1 overall mark. The Rams finish 3-7 in the section and 4-7 overall.
Ethan Rice was the medalist for the Falcons with 6-over 41. Zak Koslosky and Gage Goodwin both shot 42. Aidan Kosisko (44) and Nick Snyder (50) finished out the scoring rounds. Jake Pirl’s 56 wasn’t used.
Seth Callaway’s 43 was the low round for Ringgold. Gage Fuller (48), Clayton Benson (45), Dylan Callaway (53), and Kendyl Seibert (49) scored for the Rams.
Albert Gallatin 241, Jefferson-Morgan 247 — The Colonials defeated the visiting Rockets at Duck Hollow Golf Club for a non-section victory.
Matt Karpeal was the low man for Albert Gallatin (4-8) with 5-over 40. Kohl Felio (43), Jacob Elias (47), Kyler Theodori (65), and Paige Metts (46) rounded out the scoring.
Bryce Bedilion and Troy Wright both shot 47 for the Rockets (5-5). Brock Bayles (51), Grant Hathaway (53), and Ayden Pratt (56) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 199, Waynesburg Central 226 — The Mikes secured at least a share of the Section 8-AA title with a home win at Carmichaels Golf Club.
The Mikes (8-2) improve to 8-1 in the section and close the schedule this afternoon at home against Beth-Center. The Raiders go to 7-2 and finish with Jefferson-Morgan.
Carmichaels’ Rolin Burghy had medalist honors with 1-over 38. Remmey and Liam Lohr, and Mason Lapana all shot 3-over 40. Nick Ricco’s 41 closed out the scoring. Chris Barrish’s 45 was not used.
Hudson Boris was the low man for Waynesburg with 4-over 41. Evan Davis (42), Hayden Church (48), Matt Ankrom (47), and Braden Benke (48) also counted in the Raiders’ final tally. Dawson Fowler’s 52 did not count.
Girls volleyball
Mapletown 3, Geibel 0 — The Lady Maples swept past the Lady Gators for a Section 2-A road victory.
Mapletown (2-1, 2-1) won by the scores, 25-7, 25-11, 25-9.
Krista Wilson (15 kills, 4 aces), Riley Pekar (8 aces, 7 digs), Macee Cree (27 assists), and Ella Menear (9 kills, 9 digs) all had solid performances for Mapletown.
Girls soccer
Brownsville 6, Yough 2 — Tessa Dellarose scored four goals Saturday to lead the Lady Falcons to a Section 3-AA victory over the Lady Cougars.
Dellarose scored once in the first half and three in the second half, and added an assist on Ava Kovscek’s goal at 37:11 in the second half.
Kovscek added an assist on Dellarose’s first goal. Malaree Hudock scored the opening goal for the Lady Falcons (4-1, 4-1) and assisted on Dellarose’s fourth goal.
McKenzie Pritts scored both goals for Yough (2-3, 3-3).
Kami Franks made eight saves for Brownsville. Marin Sleith stopped 17 shots for Yough.
