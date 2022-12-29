Uniontown had four players in double figures Wednesday night with the Red Raiders cruising to a 109-49 boys basketball victory against Waynesburg Central in the Southern Garrett (Md.) Tournament.
Uniontown (8-1) scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters.
Jeremiah Hager scored a game-high 20 points for the Red Raiders. Notorious Grooms and Taevian Richardson both finished with 17 points. K'Adrian McLee added 13 points.
Dane Wood led Waynesburg (2-9) with 16 points. Alex VanSickle (12) and Alex Eck (10) also finished in double figures.
Hempfield 56, Connellsville 17 -- The Falcons were held scoreless in the first quarter in a loss to the Spartans in the Greensburg Salem Tournament.
Hempfield (3-5) led 18-0, 39-10 and 50-14 at the quarter breaks.
Jayden Mickens scored five points for Connellsville (0-9). Harry Sowers finished with 17 points and Drew Gordon added 15 for Hempfield.
Greensburg Salem 55, Mount Pleasant 44 -- The host Golden Lions led throughout the game for a victory over the Vikings.
Greensburg Salem (4-5) led 11-8 after the first quarter and 23-21 at halftime. The lead grew to 36-30 after three quarters.
Yukon Daniels led Mount Pleasant (1-8) with 15 points.
Ryan Burkart (13) and Cody Rubrecht (11) finished in double figures for the home team.
Yough 47, Jeannette 42 -- The Cougars rallied in the second half for a victory in the Greensburg Salem Christmas Tournament.
Yough (4-5) outscored the Jayhawks in the final 16 minutes, 26-18.
Terek Crosby led the Cougars with a game-high 18 points.
Shane Mickens scored 13 points and Lonnie Greene added 10 for Jeannette (5-3).
Geibel Catholic 86, Ligonier Valley 60 -- The Gators earned a split in the Berlin Brothersvalley Christmas Tournament with a win against the Rams.
Geibel (2-4) scored 60 points in the first half.
Jaydis Kennedy poured in 31 points for the Gators. Trevon White added 24.
Chet Dillaman led Ligonier Valley (0-4) with 18 points. Parker Hollick finished with 13.
Belle Vernon 63, Ringgold 38 -- Braden Laux led the Leopards with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in a victory against the Rams in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
Belle Vernon (3-5) broke the game open with 25 points in the second quarter for a 40-21 halftime lead.
Zion Moore scored 22 points and Quinton Martin added 12 for the Leopards.
Daryl Tolliver led Ringgold (1-8) with a game-high 24 points. Lorenzo Glasser added 11.
Southmoreland 69, Charleroi 49 -- The Scotties gained distance with 26 points in third quarter for a win over the host Cougars in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
Southmoreland (7-1) led 16-10, 30-22 and 56-39 at the quarter breaks.
The Scotties' Ty Keffer scored a game-high 26 points. Noah Felentzer (13), Wyatt Richter (11), and Kelvin Lin (10) also finished in double figures.
Bryce Large scored 11 points for Charleroi (4-5).
California 55, Frazier 48 -- The Trojans fended off the Commodores for a win in the cfs Holiday Tournament.
California led 11-9 after the first quarter and 22-15 at halftime. Frazier (1-9) cut the deficit to 38-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Aidan Lowden paced the Trojans with 21 points. Dom Martini added 13.
Frazier's Keyshaun Townshend scored a game-high 22 points with four 3-pointers. Brennan Stewart finished with 11 points.
Brownsville 48, Bentworth 41 -- The Falcons held off a second-half rally to defeat the host Bearcats in the title game.
Brownsville led 23-7 at halftime. Bentworth outscored the Falcons in the second half, 32-26.
Damarion Brown scored a game-high 19 points for Brownsville. Bentworth's Landon Urcho finished with 17 points.
Carrick 50, West Greene 48 -- Carrick edged the Pioneers in the consolation game of the Bentworth Holiday Tournament.
Carrick (3-6) finished strong, rallying in the fourth quarter, 19-7, for the win.
Josiah Burt (14) and Kenny Ensley (13) scored in double figures in the victory. Lane Allison scored a game-high 19 points for West Greene (1-8).
Girls basketball
Hundred (W.Va.) 59, Mapletown 50 -- Hundred outscored the host Lady Maples in the fourth quarter, 20-6, to rally for the victory in the title game.
Mapletown led 30-26 at halftime and 44-39 after three quarters.
Isabella Garnek (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Krista Wilson (12 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Mapletown. Bailey Rafferty added 10 points and six assists.
Roxie Huggins scored a game-high 26 points for Hundred. Ashlynn Peters added 20.
Belle Vernon 54, Aquinas Academy 42 -- The Lady Leopards survived a rough third quarter for a victory in the Cal U Hoopfest.
Belle Vernon (4-5) led 33-18 at halftime, but Aquinas Academy sliced the deficit to 43-39 after three quarters. Belle Vernon secured the win with an 11-3 fourth quarter.
Belle Vernon's Jenna Dawson scored a game-high 19 points. Lilly Kerns added 11. Tessa Rodriguez finished with eight rebounds and six assists.
Elle Junker finished with 13 points for Aquinas Academy (8-1).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 55, Southmoreland 15 -- The Lady Scots were held to single digits in all four quarters for a loss in the Cal U Hoopfest.
Lynsee Moore scored five points for Southmoreland (1-8). Mia Grisafi (14) and Gia Ierullo (11) finished in double figures for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5-3).
Ringgold 35, Geibel Catholic 34 -- Abbey Whaley scored the game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the Lady Rams to a victory in the Bentworth Christmas Tournament championship game.
Whaley, who was voted the tournament MVP, scored on a rebound from a missed foul shot by Angie Allen. Ringgold has now won the tournament three years in a row.
The Lady Gators led 22-14 at halftime and 27-25 after three quarters.
Whaley led Ringgold with 20 points. Bella Massey added five points.
Geibel's Emma Larkin scored a game-high 27 points. Maia Stevenson chipped in with five points.
Elizabeth Forward 60, Greensburg C.C. 52 -- The host Lady Warriors held on for a victory in the Betsy Invitational.
Elizabeth Forward led 14-11 after the first quarter and 24-21 at halftime. The Lady Warriors led 42-40 after three quarters, and finished with an 18-12 advantage in the final eight minutes.
Michelle Jellison scored game-high 17 points for the Lady Warriors (6-3). Mya Morgan (15) and Joselyn Dawson (11) also scored in double figures.
Erica Gribble scored 14 points for the Lady Centurions (6-3).
Greensburg Salem 54, Brownsville 23 -- The Lady Lions led 32-17 at halftime and didn't look back for a win in the Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament.
Ashlan Price led Greensburg Salem (8-1) with 19 points. Regan Kerr added 10.
Ava Clark scored 13 points for the Lady Falcons (5-5).
Mount Pleasant 53, Uniontown 39 -- Tiffany Zelmore scored a game-high 37 points to lead the host Lady Vikings to a tournament victory.
Mount Pleasant (8-2) led 17-13 after the first quarter, 26-19 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters.
Jersey Greer led the Lady Raiders (0-9) with 20 points.
River Valley 71, Connellsville 35 -- The Lady Falcons fell to River Valley in the Hempfield Holiday Tournament.
Connellsville slips to 2-7.
Hempfield 60, Yough 23 -- The Lady Spartans used a balance attack to topple the Lady Cougars in the Hempfield Christmas Tournament.
Sarah Potkul scored 13 points for Hempfield (5-3) which also got 12 points from Ava Shipman and 10 apiece from Brooke McCoy and Ashley Hosni.
Laney Gerdich led Yough (2-5) with nine points.
Laurel Highlands 59, Beth-Center 17 -- The host Lady Mustangs improved to 6-3 with a victory over the Lady Bulldogs in the Christmas at the Corral Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 2-6.
