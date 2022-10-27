Week 9 of the high school football season will begin a night early for three area teams.
Red Raiders, Trojans football teams in action tonight
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, October 27, 2022 4:01 PM
Uniontown (4-5) hosts Carrick at Bill Power Stadium in the second meeting between the two teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Red Raiders defeated the Raiders (2-7) in their first meeting, 38-12, at Cupples Stadium on Sept. 9. Carrick forfeited its game last week against Trinity.
A victory would give Uniontown a non-losing season for the first time since 2009.
Also tonight, California goes to Bentworth for a Tri-County South Conference game which also kicks off at 7 p.m.
The Trojans (4-2, 7-2) have already clinched a WPIAL playoff spot and are currently locked in a three-way tie for second place with Monessen and Carmichaels.
Bentworth (0-6, 2-7) began the season with two wins but has since lost seven in a row.
