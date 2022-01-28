Uniontown pulled away in the second half for a 79-68 non-section boys basketball victory over visiting Brownsville on Thursday night.
The two teams last met on the hardwood on Jan. 16, 2004, when the Red Raiders won at Brownsville, 85-38.
Uniontown, playing its third game in three days and second in a row against a Fayette County rival, was led by Notorious Grooms with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Tanner Uphold, who hit five 3-pointers, followed with 17 points and Bakari Wallace had 15 points.
Calvin Winfrey III added eight points for Uniontown, which also got seven points from Kadrian McLee and six points from Evan Townsend on a pair of 3-pointers.
The Red Raiders (10-5) defeated Southmoreland, 82-53, in a Section 3-AAAA game on Tuesday, then fell to Laurel Highlands 75-59, in a hard-fought battle on Wednesday.
“To play three games in a row, it showed, but the kids played well,” Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said.
The score was tied 16-16 after the first period before the Falcons took a 34-33 halftime lead. The Red Raiders surged to a 54-52 advantage in the third quarter, sparked by a trio of 3-pointers by Uphold.
The Red Raiders outscored Brownsville 25-16 in the fourth quarter to pull away with Grooms ringing up 13 points, including three 3-pointers, in the final frame.
“Our kids battled the entire night,” Kezmarsky said. “It was a real good high school basketball game.”
Chance Zaptoczny led coach Stewart Davis’ Falcons (9-7) with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and Damarion Brown had 18 points. Brownsville also got eight points from Cedric Harrison and six apiece from Ayden Teeter and Tyler Wible.
Both teams have been a bit of a surprise this season. The Falcons are 6-2 and tied for second place in Section 4-AAA while the Red Raiders are 7-1 and alone in second place in Section 3-AAAA.
