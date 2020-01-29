Uniontown won its second straight section championship, and WPIAL-leading 49th overall, following a 70-51 victory over Ringgold on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA action at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The program has three more section titles in District 7 than Monessen and Washington. The Greyhounds can do no better than second place in Section 2-A this season, while the Prexies are in a battle with Charleroi for the Section 4-AAA crown. The Red Raiders (8-0, 16-1) had already qualified for the postseason prior to playing the Rams, which is the program's 69th appearance in the playoffs.
"Our kids weren't jumping up and down, but they take pride in winning the section," said Uniontown head coach Rob Kezmarsky, who has guided the Red Raiders to 10 section championships. "We do have higher expectations, but that's what they want. There have been eight WPIAL Championship teams here, and these kids would give everything to be the ninth. This is a great group of kids, and this is their 19th section win in a row."
Uniontown's Billy DeShields scored a game-high 22 points on eight field goals, including two 3-pointers, and made four free throws. The senior guard has 1,230 points in his career for sixth on the program's all-time scoring list. DeShields is 14 points from tying Dierre Jenkins, who is now an assistant coach at Laurel Highlands.
"Billy played really well tonight," Kezmarsky said. "He had to have at least 10 assists, so he probably accounted for about 30 of our points."
The Red Raiders' Isaiah Melvin had 16 points on eight field goals, and also pulled down 15 rebounds for a double-double.
Melvin is glad that he helped the Red Raiders to their second section title in as many years, but the senior and his teammates have their eyes on bigger and better things.
"We are definitely pleased with our performance tonight," Melvin said. "It was nice to win and secure the section. It is a piece of the puzzle. We want to get that and move on to our next game. It was also nice to go down to Pittsburgh on Sunday and get a win. Hopefully, that helps us in the ratings."
Jahmere Richardson had 17 points on seven field goals (two 3-pointers) and one free throw. He also had a dunk. Melvin had two slams, including one right out of the gate.
"The dunks are fun for the crowd, but we just want to do whatever we can to win," Melvin said. "It gets everyone pumped up."
Uniontown never trailed as it jumped on the visitors early and had a 21-11 lead after the first quarter. The Red Raiders made three 3-pointers in the opening period. The Rams also got into foul trouble in the first.
"They go on those runs and you can't play them when you have two of your starters on the bench in the first quarter with three fouls," Ringgold coach Phil Pergola said. "They beat us by 19, but it wasn't a 19-point game.
"Uniontown is Uniontown. You know what you are going to get when you play Uniontown. You are playing against their quickness, their speed. What can you say? I have been around this game for 50 years, and they have been the same every year, even when I was in high school."
Ringgold (4-4, 11-7) battled back and outscored the home team, 14-12, in the second, but the Red Raiders had a 33-25 advantage at the half.
Uniontown had a 14-11 edge in the third to extend its lead to 47-36 heading into the fourth.
The Red Raiders outscored Ringgold, 23-15, in the final period, as Melvin and Richardson scored four points apiece in the frame.
Uniontown's unsung hero, Bryant Grady, had seven points on three field goals and one free throw, and pulled down 11 rebounds.
"Bryant had a really good game tonight," Kezmarsky said. "He dominated inside."
The Rams' Luke Wyvratt had 18 points on seven field goals and four free throws. He also had 15 rebounds for a double-double. Teammate Chris Peccon added 16 points on seven field goals (one 3-pointers) and one free throw.
Ringgold has qualified for the postseason despite the setback. The Rams host Belle Vernon (6-2, 14-5) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
"We have Belle Vernon on Friday, and we'll see what happens," Pergola said. "We are playing them at home, and that is always better."
The Red Raiders have section games remaining at Elizabeth Forward on Friday before hosting Waynesburg Central next Tuesday. Uniontown also plays the Mustangs and Greensburg Salem to finish the regular season.
"These kids have played a lot of basketball games in the last week," Kezmarsky said. "I mean, I'm tired. We want to finish out strong."
