California felt for awhile like it was in a recurring nightmare Thursday evening.
The Lady Trojans were coming off a 3-2 loss to third-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic after taking the first two sets in the WPIAL Class A girls volleyball semifinals on Tuesday.
Two nights later, California was playing in the third-place consolation match against fourth-seeded Leechburg for a berth in the PIAA playoffs and again found itself up 2-0 before, again, watching its opponent rally to tie it 2-2.
This time, however, the Lady Trojans were able to rewrite the ending.
California completely dominated the fifth-and-deciding set, 15-5, to punch its ticket into the state tournament.
Not bad for a seventh-seeded team.
"I told them you're No. 3 in the WPIAL out of 27 teams, you should be proud of yourselves," Lady Trojans coach Rene Pascoe said. "I think they were still dealing with that loss against GCC because we were so close, 15-13 in the last set. This win puts that last game out of our mind a little bit.
"You felt it on the bus coming home. It was sinking in that they were going to states. You could hear the excitement as they were talking."
California (13-7) will open PIAA play Tuesday at District 9 champion Clarion.
The coach's daughter, Tayla Pascoe, played another outstanding all-around match for the Lady Trojans, totaling 22 kills and 59 digs, and Jordyn Cruse rang up 53 digs. California also got 23 kills from Alexis Sherman and 46 assists and 19 digs from Gianna Grillo.
Rene Pascoe didn't like her team's energy early in the first set against Leechburg.
"They were a little flat at the beginning and I called a timeout and said, 'Girls, this is still a huge game," Pascoe said. "You don't want to be done yet. Let's win this.'"
The Lady Trojans then charged out to a 2-0 lead by scores of 25-19 and 25-22. Leechburg (13-3) regrouped and took the next two sets, 25-18 and 26-24.
At that point Pascoe took the advice of one her players.
"It was interesting because I had one of the girls come up to me and say we need to change the lineup," Pascoe said. "We need Tayla to start in the front row. That way she can play all the way through.
"Tayla was really on fire tonight with her kills, placing the ball and just being smart in the front line. So I said, OK, let's do it. We changed the lineup, put Tayla up in the front row. She was just pounding the ball down and we jumped on them."
The strategy worked as California steamrolled the Lady Blue Devils in the final set.
"We played a good game. We had good passes in the back row and good defense," Pascoe said. "They had one really good strong hitter and my defense was picking it up and we just connected that last game. Now we're going to states."
The Lady Trojans came close to qualifying for the PIAA tournament in 2017 under Pascoe but lost their semifinal and consolation matches to fall just short.
California finished second to Mapletown this season in Section 2-A but has peaked in the postseason.
The Lady Trojans rallied from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to defeat Eden Christian, 3-2, in the first round, taking the final set 15-11. They found themselves down again, 1-0, on the road against the second-seeded Lady Maples but stormed back to win the final three sets in their quarterfinal match. They were swept in both regular-season matches against Mapletown.
California then pushed GCC to five sets before earning the dramatic win over Leechburg.
"I changed the lineup constantly this year but when we got into the playoffs, I went with a set lineup," Rene Pascoe said. "I kept those same girls and they just started clicking, they knew where they needed to be, who was getting the balls, they weren't running into each other, they were talking, they were calling the ball. They just worked so well together."
Having plenty of senior leadership helped.
"I think having Jordyn out there constantly as my libero and Tayla out there and Alexis Sherman, and Gianna Grillo setting, those are my four main seniors out there, Gianna O'Brien as well.
"The leaders when they're out on the court are definitely Tayla and Jordyn."
Reaching the PIAA playoffs is an accomplishment that lifts Tayla into the same company as her mother.
"I know California finished as runner-up in the WPIAL and made it to states in 1982," Rene Pascoe said.
"I remember that pretty well. I was on that team."
