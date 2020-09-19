Laurel Highlands was looking for redemption after its 34-0 opening-season loss at Albert Gallatin.
Mustangs coach Rich Kolesar just felt each of his players needed to establish how they fit in.
"Our whole motto this week was finding your role," Kolesar said. "Our kids got disciplined and they found their role on the team."
The result was a 16-12 Big Eight Conference victory over visiting Ringgold at Mustang Field on Friday night in which Laurel Highlands built a 16-0 lead then held off a late Rams charge.
"They bought into it and I think that's what helped us win this week," Kolesar said.
That and a lot of extra work, especially by Joe Chambers and Rodney Gallagher.
A week after the two rotated at quarterback against the Colonials, Chambers was designated as LH's starting QB against the Rams with Gallagher settling in at wide receiver.
Chambers burned Ringgold for 184 yards and a touchdown through the air, completing 15 of 23 passes with no interceptions. Gallagher pulled in six of those throws for 102 yards, including leaping receptions of 35 and 36 yards, and also ran for a score.
"Joe's been working so hard this summer and I think he showed last week that he was ready," Kolesar said. "Rodney is a phenomenal receiver. I think we found them their roles on this team."
The pair put in some overtime before the meeting with the Rams.
"We stayed after practice yesterday for about 45 minutes and just worked on every route," Gallagher said. "Before the game we came out here and worked on them again."
"We just found a chemistry," Chambers said. "And we just connected."
Chambers connected with some of his other teammates also, hitting six different receivers. He completed two passes apiece to Demonte Kiss (27 yards), Matt Lucas (18 yards), Christian Burchick (17 yards) and Angelo Gatti (one yard), and tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Pratt.
While the Mustangs were excelling via the pass, their running game sputtered. Chambers was LH's leading rusher with nine yards on five carries.
The Rams were just the opposite. Quarterback Jason Walsh failed to complete any of his six passes and was sacked four times, but Ringgold had three runners go over 70 yards on the ground. Landon Oslowski led the way with 22 carries for 99 yards, John Polefko had 15 carries for 96 yards and Braydon Fine had eight rushes for 73 yards.
Laurel Highlands got on the board first with a 50-yard drive capped by Gallagher's three-year touchdown run with 7:19 left in the second quarter. Zachary Layton's extra-point kick made it 7-0.
Ringgold then moved 72 yards in 16 plays to the LH 15, but Clayton Rosensteel's 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Max Rockwell.
"It's frustrating when you have a 16-play drive and don't come up with any points at all," Ringgold coach Darwin Manges said.
The Mustangs scored again late in the third quarter, moving the ball 90 yards for a touchdown to go up 13-0. Chambers hit all five of his passes in the drive for 80 yards, the last 19 coming when Pratt jumped over his defender to make the catch in the end zone for a 13-0 lead, one play after Gallagher's spectacular 36-yard reception along the right sideline.
"He's an athlete," Kolesar said of Gallagher. "He knows how to play in space, how to use his body and he's a competitor and a great leader.
"And we know Jayden can make athletic plays and he did it tonight."
Burchick recovered a Ringgold fumble two plays later at the Rams 42 which led to a 28-yard field goal by Layton and a 16-0 LH advantage with 10:31 left.
The game was far from over.
Ringgold responded with a 10-play, 80-yard drive capped by Polefko's one-yard run. Gallagher seemed to ice the game when he intercepted Walsh's two-point pass, leaving the Rams down two scores, 16-6.
Ringgold recovered a Laurel Highlands fumble on the ensuing kickoff, though, and three plays later Fine scored on a 27-yard run. A two-point pass again failed but the Rams were within one score with 4:45 left.
Ringgold's defense forced a three-and-out but Layton blasted a 54-yard punt down to the Rams' 10 with 2:07 left.
"Zach Layton hit a huge punt at the end of the game, flipped the field," Kolesar said. "Zach did a great job tonight. I'm really proud of him."
With time running out, Fine broke a 28-yard run on third and 29 to the Ringgold 43, but the Rams, not realizing it was fourth down, opted to spike the ball to kill the clock, resulting in a turnover on downs with just 13 seconds left.
"I thought it was three on the board and on the sticks," Manges said. "Those are my two reference points, but we should be better, I should be better. No excuses. But we just ran out of time there at the end."
Manges was encouraged by his team's effort despite the loss.
"We really are just that close, and, to me, we took a major step as far as our program and the direction we're going," Manges said. "I'm proud of these kids. I love them to death. I know they're busting their rear ends and they're hurting right now, but it's coming.
"These kids are very hungry to get this shipped righted."
