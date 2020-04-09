Casey Phelan finally settled on the path her collegiate vaulting and academic careers would travel, only to have the global pandemic created by COVID-19 set up a roadblock to her journey.
The Laurel Highlands graduate’s path took a further detour last Wednesday when she was ordered out of her Jacksonville State University off-campus apartment that is school property.
“My college is kicking me out with six days notice and I have to move my stuff out completely to move it back in the same room in the fall, since I live on campus,” Phelan said last Wednesday night. “I’ll be driving back to Pennsylvania either Friday or Saturday.”
In the ever changing climate of dealing with COVID-19, when first interviewed last Tuesday Phelan was still on campus, taking online classes, and using the university’s facilities. Then, just over 24 hours later it all changed.
“I can’t win, but I think it will help me in the long run,” said Phelan.
The recent events are just another stretch of winding road Phelan has traveled since graduating from Laurel Highlands in 2017.
Phelan accepted a scholarship to the University of South Florida to vault and work on her education in nursing, but things changed after her first season.
“There were coaching changes over last summer and I was not feeling it anymore. I was not trusting my coach,” explained Phelan. “And, I was not getting the degree I wanted to get. I applied for the nursing program at USF and didn’t get in. I would get a Health Science degree, not a degree in nursing.
“It was not a good situation to be in, especially with the back injury.”
The back injury Phelan referenced was “a mix between pole vaulting and weights” and had her in a back brace after she hurt herself in July of 2018.
“It was a continuous problem I had in high school. They changed the diagnosis five times,” said Phelan. “I had to sit out last semester. I went home and worked, and trained at home.
“I’m finally in no pain. The trainers here (at Jacksonsville State) are so amazing. I feel strong.”
Phelan cleared 12-1½ in both the 2018 indoor and outdoor seasons in her freshman year at South Florida. Her best finish indoors was fourth in the Samford Invitational with a vault of 11-11¾ and outdoors was third in the Rice Twilight with a vault of 12-¾. She ranged from 11-3¾ to 12-1½ indoors and 11-6¼ to 12-1½ outdoors.
Phelan felt the final vault of 2018 might’ve been the last of her career as she dealt with the back injury entering her sophomore season.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to compete anymore,” explained Phelan. “I looked at West Virginia, but they would only take 12 of my 72 credit hours.
“I had to make all my decisions in August. My dad works at CCAC (Community College of Allegheny College), so I could go for free. I was accepted and was going to get my nursing degree there.”
But, a conversation with her mother changed her course once again.
“My mom said why not enter the (transfer) portal. You have nothing to lose. You have a back-up plan,” said Phelan, the daughter of Bill and Donna Phelan. “I didn’t expect to be recruited anymore. I was surprised when I entered the portal. I was surprised with all the interest.
“The new coach at Jacksonville State was persistent. They gave me a full ride.”
So, Phelan went from a university of nearly 50,000 students in Tampa, Fla., to one with around 7,500 that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference.
“It’s a small team and it’s only a female team. I was surprised they’re Division I,” explained Phelan. “It’s weird. You go from 300 students in a lecture hall to 20 people in a classroom.”
Jacksonville State does not have an indoor facility, yet the Gamecocks competed in the 2020 indoor season.
Phelan first vaulted at the Vulcan Invitational on Jan. 11 and finished fifth with a vault of 3.65 meters (11-11¾). She had the same results on Jan. 18 at the Samford Invitational.
Phelan had her third straight top-five finish on Jan. 26 at Marshall University’s Thundering Herd Invitational, clearing 3.57 meters (11-8½). She had a top-10 finish in the South Carolina Invitational on Feb. 9 with a vault of 3.50 meters.
The redshirt sophomore capped the indoor season at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 28. Phelan tied for fourth when she cleared 3.59 meters (11-9¼) after entering the conference meet with the fourth-best vault.
The Division I indoor nationals were canceled the day before competition was to begin. The NCAA granted another year of eligibility to those athletes who lost their seasons.
“I have 2½ years of school and three years of eligibility left. And, I have the extra year of eligibility if I get a second degree,” Phelan said.
Phelan consistently improved throughout her high school career until she reached the top step on the podium and set a WPIAL mark that has now stood for three seasons.
She finished off the podium in the 2014 district Class AAA meet as a freshman with a vault of 9-9. Phelan cleared 10-3 as a sophomore and won the jump-off to place seventh.
Phelan vaulted to the top of the WPIAL awards stand in 2016 when she went over the bar at 12-6 for the gold medal. She finished in a four-way tie for 14th place in her first PIAA meet with a top vault of 11 feet.
Phelan then defended her WPIAL gold medal as a senior in 2017 in stunning fashion when she topped the bar at 12-9½ to break Larisa Debich’s mark set in 2012 by a ½-inch. The mark has stood since Phelan’s graduation.
She made a strong run at clearing 13 feet.
“My first attempt, I clipped it on the way down,” recalled Phelan.
She capped her high school vaulting career by finishing fourth in the state with a vault of 12 feet. Hempfield’s Carena Nottoli won the PIAA gold medal with a vault of 12-6.
Phelan knows how she hopes her career will end.
“I have a plan. I don’t know if my body can hold out that long,” said Phelan. “I don’t see myself doing this post-college.”
Phelan continued, saying, “My goal is to make it to nationals. That’s been my goal since I came to college. My goal is 13-7. That usually gets you into nationals.
“I’m excited (to compete again).”
Then, she’ll be ready to get on with her life’s work.
“I should get in the nursing school in the fall. I want to get my bachelor’s degree, pass the boards and be a travel nurse for awhile. Then, be a pediatric nurse,” closed Phelan.
