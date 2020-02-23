To quote noted philosopher Cousin Eddie of Christmas Vacation fame, “It’s the gift that keeps on givin’ all year long, Clark.”
Enter Patrick Reed.
While he hasn’t been accused of cheating in, oh, a couple months now, Reed has found it difficult to shake the shame and the scarlet letter treatment he’s getting since Tiger Woods’ tournament in December, despite videotape evidence showing him taking three backswings that moved sand away from his intended swing line. He was in a waste bunker and players are allowed to touch the sand with his club, but it’s never OK to improve your lie the way Reed brazenly did.
The latest to chime in were Brooks Koepka and former CBS-TV commentator and golf coach Peter Kostis.
“Uh, yeah. I mean, I don’t know what he was doing, building sandcastles in the sand? But you know where your club is. I took three months off and I can promise you I know if I touched the sand,” he said in an interview on SiriusXM.
Kostis, who, along with Gary McCord was fired from the CBS golf team prior to this season, minced no words when asked to comment on Reed on a podcast this week.
“I’ve seen Patrick Reed improve his lie up close and personal four times now. ... You can go on YouTube,” Kostis said. “It’s the only time I’ve ever shut McCord up. He didn’t know what to say when I said, ‘The lie that I saw originally wouldn’t have allowed for this shot.’
“Because Reed put four or five clubs behind the ball, kind of faking whether he’s going to hit this shot or that shot — and by the time he hit a freaking 3-wood out of there. Which, when I saw it, it was a sand wedge layup originally, right?”
The legend of Patrick Reed continues to grow, seemingly on a daily basis.
And that growth continues to grow in a negative direction.
n n n
Golf lost one of its all-time greats this week with the death of Mickey Wright, one of the absolute best to ever play on the LPGA Tour.
She recorded 82 victories on the LPGA Tour, the second-most ever in women’s professional golf. Included in that total were 13 major titles.
But even more impressive than all of that was the stretch of results she put up between 1961 and 1964. In 1961 and 1962, she won 10 times. In 1963 it was 13 wins and she added 11 more in 1964.
A fellow Texan, Ben Hogan, had one of the great swings in all of golf. But he once said this about Wright’s swing.
“She had the finest golf swing I ever saw.”
n n n
The Tri-State Section PGA announced its’ 2020 award winners this week.
Recognized were Craig Mankins (Golf Professional of the Year), Gene Walter (Teacher of the Year), Chris McKnight (Private Merchandiser of the Year), Chris McGinnis (Resort Merchandiser of the Year), Sam Depe (Public Merchandiser of the Year), Frank Blazewick (Horton Smith Award), Ed Habjan (Bill Strausbaugh Award), Chuck Scally (Player Development Award), Bob Gillespie (Youth Player Development Award), Ron Lucas (The Patriot Award), and Greg Altman (Deacon Palmer Award).
n n n
It surely did look very nice outside the last couple days. Sunshine, not a lot of breeze. Almost tempting enough to get the clubs out of the closet.
But don’t jump too quickly. There’s still some winter left to aggravate those of us who want to get out there and tear up some turf. But the good weather will be back and, on the subject of being back ...
I’ll be back on the air with my golf show on 93.7 The Fan starting March 14 and continuing on Saturday mornings from 7-8. It’s a great way to get ready for your Saturday round of golf.
n n n
Do you have an interesting story about your club or course or an individual who has done something special? Let me know. Send your story ideas to mike.dudurich@gmail.com.
