MASONTOWN — Masontown was on the wrong side of an extra-inning loss to Mill Run on Thursday, but Reed Long’s single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Masontown to right side with a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory Sunday evening over visiting Carmichaels at Masontown-German Park.
Masontown pulls back into first place with an 8-3 record, one game ahead of Carmichaels (7-3) in the win column.
Masontown clinched no worse than second place with the win and can secure outright first place with a road win Tuesday over the Fayette Raiders or a Carmichaels’ loss to either Mitch’s Bail Bonds on Tuesday or Mill Run on Thursday.
Carmichaels finishes second with one win in its last two games or a loss by Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
“We were not good enough for what was at stake today,” said Carmichaels manager Dickie Krause. “We were just bad across the board.”
The final run-scoring rally started when Michael Coll’s ground ball was mishandled for an infield error. Ian Edenfield worked a walk off losing pitcher Nate Torbich, and both runners moved up a base on Austin Bergman’s sacrifice bunt.
That brought up pinch-hitter Reed Long. Long, who played Krause at Carmichaels High School, laced a single to left-center field to easily score Coll.
“We took advantage of our opportunity this time,” said Masontown manager John Palmer, alluding to leaving the bases loaded in the 11-inning loss to Mill Run. “We get an error and walk. When you’re playing a good, quality team like that, you need to take advantage.”
Carmichaels threatened to break the game open early with two runs in its first at-bat.
Jake Ansell opened the game with a single to right field and moved to second on Brody Bonadio’s sacrifice bunt. Joby Lapkowicz singled Ansell to third base and Chuck Gasti worked Willie Palmer for a walk to load the bases.
Joel Spishock then ripped a single to left field to bring Ansell and Lapkowicz home for an early 2-0 lead.
Lapkowicz stranded two runners in the bottom of the first inning and another in the second. The veteran left-hander retired the side in order in the bottom of the third inning, but got in trouble in the fourth.
Willie Palmer opened the inning with a single, moved to second on Zach Uhazie’s sacrifice bunt, and third on Chad Petrush’s single.
Petrush broke for second and Carmichaels threw through to the base. Willie Palmer broke for the home and slid across the plate as the high throw eluded Carmichaels catcher John Pryzbylinski. The erroneous throw allowed Petrush to advance to third.
Christian Forsythe walked, and Masontown again ran a delayed double steal with the same results to tie the game at 2-2.
Lapkowicz caught the next two batters looking to end the inning.
“We totally fell apart on defense in that inning,” said Krause.
Masontown threatened again in the bottom of the fifth inning, loading the bases with two outs. But, once again, Lapkowicz stranded the runners with a strikeout looking, his third of the inning.
Lapkowicz retired his final six batters in order, striking out one in the sixth inning and the side in the seventh. He allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.
“We had a fantastic effort from our veteran pitcher,” praised Krause.
“Joby pitched a great game. He mixes it up well. He’s a smart pitcher,” said John Palmer.
Masontown threatened again in the eighth inning against Ansell, but he left runners at first and second when he retired the next two batters with strikeouts looking. Masontown stranded 10 runners through the first eight innings.
Willie Palmer kept the Copperheads at bay after the first inning, allowing five hits and two walks over the next six innings. He struck out six and benefited from two caught stealings by catcher Zach Uhazie.
“I was worried about our pitching (after the 11-inning game). Willie going seven innings, that was not the plan. But, the game was so tight I couldn’t pull him out at the time,” said John Palmer.
The Copperheads threatened in the top of the eighth inning, loading the bases with two outs on a walk, infield error and intentional walk to Chuck Gasti. But, Darion Palmer closed the threat with a strikeout. He retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning.
Darion Palmer pitched the final two innings for the win, allowing no hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
“We didn’t score in the last eight innings. All the credit to them,” said Krause. “We had a really sub-par performance across the board.”
