New Ringgold girls basketball coach Matt Regula was not hired until October, but being hired late is not a new concept to him.
“It is definitely something different getting hired so late, but it is something that I am used to,” said Regula. “I was hired late in the year at Derry, as well.
“Getting everything ready isn’t the issue, but getting the know the girls has been a little harder because of the district halting all school activities.”
The district put a hold on all activities until Dec. 7, but Regula and his team did what they could the first few days of official practice.
“We practiced the first Friday and found out school was going remote,” explained Regula. “So, we practiced Saturday and Sunday, as well, to get three official practices in.
“We have to get 12 more in the first two weeks back based off of PIAA recommendations before we can play games.”
With Regula and his team knowing practices were coming, they had to adjust.
“It is one of those things where once we heard word, we went over individual skill work and drills at one of the practices that they could do at home to continue to develop their skills,” said Regula. “Even though they will be away for a couple of weeks, they can be better than when we left.”
As far as who will start, Regula would not commit to players until they get more work together on the court, although he has watched film.
“From what I have seen, there is a better mix of experience and talent than what last year’s record indicated,” he said. “Putting it all together on the court in game action is key, but with our situation, it is delayed.”
Seniors on the team include Maddie Ambrose, Jada Cathers, Martina Costa and Ashlee Selembo, with the junior class consisting of Amira Crews, Kirra Gerard and Kasandra Holland.
The sophomores include Angie Allen, Zoey Mundorff, Alexa Schwab and Abbey Whaley, while the freshmen are Alexa Jolly, Angelina Massey, Naomi McNary and Azariah White.
The Lady Rams are in Section 3-AAAAA with Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity and Uniontown.
“Trinity and Thomas Jefferson both have talented players,” Regula said. “If Trinity plays together, they could be the most talented team in 5-A.”
Ringgold has already lost potential games with the cancellation of the Montour Tipoff Tournament and the Bentworth Holiday Tournament, as well as both of its scrimmages.
“At the end of the day, the main expectation for the team to get better and the girls to be better players, students and people by the end of the year," said Regula, adding, “I would like to see us in the playoff picture, as well.”
