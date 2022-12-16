The Ringgold girls basketball team barely missed the WPIAL playoffs a year ago and were in position for a berth.
Regula, Lady Rams seek return to WPIAL playoffs
- By Bill Hughes F
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:45 AM
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:41 am
Friday, December 16, 2022 2:45 AM
The Ringgold girls basketball team barely missed the WPIAL playoffs a year ago and were in position for a berth.
Second-year coach Matt Regula wants to see the program return to the postseason for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
“We want to compete for a playoff spot and finish around .500,” said Regula. “To do this, we have to have consistency in effort, and focus at practice and in games.
“If we do this, we will have a stronger second half of the season.”
Ringgold returns four starters from last year’s team, and the two Regula are counting on the most are senior wing Abbey Whaley and junior guard Angelina Massey.
Whaley averaged 5.2 points per game and nine rebounds last season, while Massey scored five points, grabbed 3.1 rebounds and dished out 2.4 assists per game.
“Abbey is versatile with good strength and athleticism,” Regula said. “Increased scoring could put her on a double-double pace.
“Angelina has good length with elite speed, and I see her approaching double digits.”
The other returning starters are junior wing Azariah White and senior forward Zoey Mundorff.
“I am counting on all four returning starters for leadership,” Rehula said.
The fifth spot will be filled by one of the rotation players consisting of senior wings Alexa Schwab and Angie Allen, junior guard Naomi McNary, sophomore guard Rihanna Fordham, freshman guard Imani Arnold and freshman forward Addy Mundorff.
Ringgold plays in Section 3-AAAA with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Laurel Highlands, Southmoreland, Uniontown and West Mifflin.
“Belle Vernon and Elizabeth Forward are the favorites,” said Regula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.