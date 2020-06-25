Cedric Lloyd is trying to turn around a struggling Uniontown football program that is coming off a winless season. There were some bright spots along the way in 2019, one of the brightest of which was senior Torry Robinson.
Lloyd only had Robinson for one year, after he transferred from Albert Gallatin in December of 2018, but quickly realized the gem that he had found.
“When he came in the door I was happy to see such an intelligent, athletic kid,” Lloyd said. “He’s an outstanding individual, a real team player. He truly made a difference for the program this year.”
The versatile Robinson did it all for the Red Raiders in 2019.
“Defensively, he played corner and safety,” Lloyd said. “Offensively, he was a receiver, running back, quarterback. He was our go-to guy.
“He never complained. Just said, ‘Coach, whatever you need.’ He was a real trooper in helping us compete and stay in games.”
Robinson’s performance, in school and on the football field, caught the attention of Clarion University, which signed him to football and academic scholarships.
“To know he gets to continue his prowess at the next level, I’m very happy for him and his family, because I think that’s an awesome accomplishment.” Lloyd said. “When he got here, he didn’t know if that was going to happen. Good for him that he put that work in and it did happen for him.
“He came in and took care of business. That’s what you want. My goal is to hopefully get more kids to see that it is possible, that if you put in the work you can do what Torry did and reap the benefits.”
Lloyd pointed out what a positive impact Robinson had on his program overall.
“We’re trying to build a culture here and that kid lived it,” Lloyd said. “He was very disciplined, had that determination, had that drive, and his character is impeccable.”
Robinson scored five touchdowns for Uniontown, including two in a 42-29 loss to a playoff-bound Beaver Falls team that went 8-3, and wound up accounting for 30 of the Red Raiders’ 108 points on the season.
Robinson said he enjoyed playing for Lloyd.
“He was great. He was more versatile in the way he played me,” Robinson pointed out. “He was willing to use me anywhere just to see what I could do and what worked best. I liked my time at Uniontown.”
Robinson was on the Red Raiders’ track & field team, which Lloyd also coaches, as a junior and was going to participate this year, as well, until the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
Before Uniontown, Robinson played football his sophomore year under Shawn Liotta at AG, and then his junior year with the Colonials under Drew Dindl. In his final game with Albert Gallatin, he scored both of his team’s touchdowns in a 17-14 overtime loss to Connellsville.
Robinson said he got along well with both of the Colonials coaches.
“They both helped me,” he said.
Liotta noticed Robinson’s talent when he was a sophomore.
“Coach Liotta saw a lot in me from seven-on-sevens when I first started,” Robinson said. “He kept in contact with me. We played Burrell, where he coaches now, and he and his brother said they were willing to do anything they could for me.”
When Clarion showed interest, Robinson, the son of Torra Robinson, nephew of former Geibel Catholic basketball great Scott Bush, and the grandson of Sidney Bush and Tony Williams, visited and liked what he saw.
“It was more of a country-type place than a city,” Robinson said. “I just felt like I fit right in there, and with the coaches and the football team, too. It felt a lot like home.”
Robinson was relieved after signing his National Letter of Intent on June 2.
“It was such a big weight off my shoulders when I got the scholarship offer from Clarion,” Robinson said. “That made me proud and excited.”
While he’s shown he can excel at a number of positions on both sides of the ball, Robinson is expected to play defense for the Golden Eagles, who are coached by Chris Weibel.
“They want to use me at cornerback,” said Robinson, who is still contemplating what his major will be. “I’m going to study to be an orthodontist or a physical therapist.”
Lloyd sees a bright future for his former player.
“He’ll succeed in whatever he puts his mind to,” Lloyd said. “He’s just a really good kid.”
