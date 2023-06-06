FORT ALLEN — Trinity had the winning run at the plate with no outs, but Talia Ross buckled down with three straight strikeouts to preserve Belle Vernon’s 6-3 victory Monday afternoon in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAAA softball playoffs.
The Lady Leopards (19-4) advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals against rival Elizabeth Forward. The Lady Warriors (19-1) defeated Cathedral Prep, 7-2.
The state playoff game will be the fourth meeting between the two rivals. Elizabeth Forward won the two section meetings, and the Lady Leopards won an 11-1 decision in the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals.
The rematch was in doubt for a second or two with Trinity mounting a last-inning rally.
Molly Maney opened the inning with an infield single on a ground ball that settled in behind the pitcher’s mound. Olivia Kolowitz induced Allie Aschenbrenner into a soft infield fly ball, but the catch was not made, one of several errors on similar balls committed between the teams.
The throw to second was late for the force out on Maney.
“The defense let me down. Fly ball, sure pop. It happened both ways,” said Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez, adding, “but, I can’t complain about the effort.”
Maddie Smith ripped a single to right field to score Maney, knocking Kolowitz from the game and bringing Talia Ross to the mound.
Ross promptly walked the next two batters to bring home a run and load the bases for Aubrey Holtzapple with Taylor Lawrence on deck. Lawrence drove in the Shamrocks’ first run in the top of the sixth inning with a double off the fence.
“I’m always weird where my foot steps in and there was a little bit of a divot in the dirt, so my pitch angle was off a little bit,” explained Ross.
“Three hits in a row, I was worried,” said Rodriguez. “The girl who struck out the second time hit the fence the last time up.”
However, Ross buckled down to retire Holtzapple, Lawrence and Brianna Topper in order on strikeouts.
“I just had to do my job. We were up by a decent amount, so I wasn’t too worried. But, you have to be ready,” said Ross, who warmed up in the previous inning. “I just was really going to kick it into gear. We’re in states now.
“That’s what actually happened in the championship game, so I’m used to it. I have to be ready to come in.”
“I didn’t think about bringing Talia in (at the beginning of the seventh inning). Not with a 6-1 lead,” said Rodriguez. “After (Ross) walked two, I thought about putting Olivia back in. After two walks, two runs scored, Talia was about to bounce back.”
Belle Vernon seemed to be just three outs away from a quarterfinal game against Elizabeth Forward after scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kolowitz was safe on a throwing error to start the inning and courtesy runner Bella Williams moved to third on Katie Sokol’s single. Alexa Daniels was safe when her ground ball was fielded, but, after looking back the runner, no throw was made.
Gracie Sokol made the miscues pay out with a run-scoring single. Maren Metikosh walked with the bases loaded. Daniels was out at the plate on Mia Zubovic’s ground ball.
Lauren Vandivner’s sacrifice fly scored Metikosh. Ross, the ninth batter of the inning, was caught looking for the third out of the inning.
Both teams likely ran out opportunities to score throughout the game.
Aschenbrenner was sent home in the top of the first inning after her fly ball was mishandled in the outfield. However, the relay throw to catcher Mia Zubovic easily beat Aschenbrenner for the second out of the inning.
Belle Vernon had two runners on, with the help of a dropped fly ball, with one out in the bottom of the third inning, but only scored because of a baserunning error.
Lauren Vandivner ripped a double, easily scoring both runners. But, an appeal took the second run off the board when the runner was ruled to miss third base.
