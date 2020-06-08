The Fayette County sports community is mourning the loss of Lawrence Donald “Bobby” Locke. The “Rowes Run Hummer” passed away on Thursday at the age of 86.
Locke was profiled in a Memory Lane column on March 19, 2007. Here is an excerpt from that column.
Bobby Locke fashioned a nine-year career in Major League Baseball. The former Redstone High School star still wondered if he could have had a better career if he was not plagued by injuries.
He was an outstanding football and baseball player. In football the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Locke played fullback and defensive back, making the Fayette County All-Star team, Big Six Conference All-Star team and All-WPIAL.
In baseball he excelled at pitching. Locke tossed two no-hit games and averaged 13 strikeouts per game. Locke was part of the Redstone undefeated 1952 WPIAL championship baseball team. In the 1-0 championship game against McKeesport, Locke pitched a one-hitter striking out 14.
“We were pretty competitive in football with guys like Gene Zimmerlink. I played running back and I was the punter,” Locke recalled. “We had a real good baseball team and I don’t think we lost a game in 1952, we won every game. I pitched mostly, but I also played the outfield — I could play almost every position.”
Locke accepted a football scholarship to Arizona State University, but things didn’t work out in The Valley of the Sun.
“I liked punting the football,” Locke said. “I punted in the first game we played at Arizona State and after the first game I decided I wasn’t going to play anymore football. When I realized that I hitchhiked back home.”
He then turned his attention to baseball.
In 1953, Locke signed an amateur free agent contract as an outfielder-pitcher with the Cleveland Indians.
“We had a bonus clause back then,” Locke recalled. “I got $6,000 for a bonus — That’s all I got.”
At Daytona Beach, Florida, Locke started his professional career playing Class D baseball. He struggled to win the first few games. The first year his record was 13-16. In 1954, Locke played in Sherbrook, Canada and posted a record of 17-7. In 1955, he was assigned to play in Tulsa, Oklahoma alongside Roger Maris and then was subsequently sent to Reading, Pa. to end the season.
Reading is where he had a breakthrough season.
“I was a starting pitcher and I had a 18-9 record at Reading. We had some young pitchers there — Jim “Mudcat” Grant and Gary Bell. I then went to the service for two years and went to San Diego where Ralph Kiner was our general manager and Bob Lemon was my pitching coach and George “Catfish” Metkovich was the manager. Then they called me up to Cleveland in 1959,” Locke said.
On June 18, 1959, Locke had his Major League debut in Boston at Fenway. Of his debut game he has many memories, but first and foremost was his home run over the green monster during his second at bat.
“I hit a three-run home run off Frank Sullivan,” Locke explained. “It was a fastball and it went over the green monster, and Sullivan, I could hear him when I was running around the bases — ‘Well nobody told me he was a good hitter.’”
Locke also hit Ted Williams in the head/neck area with a pitch.
“He came into pinch it,” Locke remembered. “I was winning 5-3 going into the sixth or seventh inning and I hit him almost in the back of the neck and he ran into the clubhouse.”
Afterwards, Williams was obviously impressed, stating that “Locke had more stuff on the ball than any other pitcher on the Cleveland staff.”
He stuck with the Indians for the next three seasons.
“Cleveland used me as a starter and a reliever and I hurt my arm,” Locke said. “I was out for about a whole month and after the season they sent me down to Cuba to play winter baseball. My arm started coming back and I was like 10-4 down there and I went to spring training and developed the same arm problem with my shoulder and it set me back. That’s what happened to my career. I became a pitcher after that.”
Locke’s best year in the big leagues was 1960 with Cleveland when he posted a 3-5 record with 2 saves and a 3.37 ERA in 123 innings of work.
Locke pitched for Cleveland to the end of the 1961 season. In 1962, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs for second baseman Jerry Kindall. During spring training, Locke suffered an injury to his elbow and was traded to St. Louis and subsequently to the Philadelphia Phillies. This injury changed his pitching role from a starting pitcher to a relief pitcher. During his stint from 1962 through 1964 with the Phillies, Locke was part of the infamous collapse in 1964.
In 1965, Seattle and Cincinnati utilized Locke’s pitching ability. From 1966 to 1968, he played in the California Angels organization. Overall, Locke played in 165 major league games with a record of 16-15 and an ERA of 4.02.
A bizarre twist of fate is the discovery of an old injury late in Locke’s career.
“I broke my wrist playing football back in high school,” Locke said. “I didn’t know it was broken. It was a real small bone in the wrist and I noticed the next spring that I wasn’t throwing the ball as hard as I should. As I continued in my career I would notice my wrist would swell. I pitched my whole career with that problem.
“Dr. Hutchinson, he was the brother of Fred Hutchinson, the manager of the Cincinnati Reds, found the problem. I was batting with Cincinnati and I got jammed and my fingers swelled up. They x-rayed my fingers and they noticed the wrist problem. It was one in a million that you could ever pitch with that small broken bone. It was the smallest bone in the wrist and it had healed improperly.”
As he looked back Locke wondered about his career.
“I’m happy,” Locke said. “I could have been better, believe me if it wasn’t for that broken wrist, I’d have been a lot better.”
Locke played his last Major League Baseball game on Sept. 29, 1968. He started the 1969 season with the California Angels’ Triple A Hawaii Islanders and then was traded later that season to the New York Yankees’ Triple A Syracuse Chiefs. Bobby’s last pitch in professional baseball was a strike that ended the season, and won the minor league championship, the Governor’s Cup for the Syracuse Chiefs.
Teammates and old foes were saddened by Locke’s passing.
“He was the best,” stated former Redstone teammate Gene Zimmerlink. “Bob to me was the best football player I ever played with or against. He was a great punter, and as far as baseball goes he was the best in the state. He could pitch and he could hit the ball as well.
“When he pitched, you know who did all the work? The catcher, the pitcher and the first baseman and I was the first baseman. I’m really saddened by his death, lots of great memories.”
Former mound opponent Tom Qualters of McKeesport, who hooked up in that memorable pitching duel with Locke in the WPIAL playoffs, was saddened by the news of Locke’s death. Qualters was the losing pitcher in the 1-0 defeat and only surrendered three hits.
“It’s been a long time,” Qualters said. “They had a good team and good players. Locke was very, very good. He could overpower you. He really had good stuff. He could really turn the fastball loose and he had real good control.”
Pitcher Clyde Wright who was Locke’s teammate with the California Angels, has fond memories of Locke.
“He was a good old country boy,” Wright said. “A good teammate who when he came to the ballpark was always ready to take the ball and pitch.”
Wright, who still works for the Angels, shared an interesting anecdote.
“When I go to Angels Stadium I sometimes go to the box that Mrs. Gene Autry still has. The walls of the box are covered with black and white photos of former Angels. Bobby Locke’s photo is right in the middle of those photos. I go up there and reminisce and see photos of old teammates.”
Locke was inducted in the first class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. He was selected for the first class of the Brownsville High School Hall of Fame in 2015 and was enshrined in the Mid Mon Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
