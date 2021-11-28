Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.