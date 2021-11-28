The Fayette County sports community was deeply saddened by the passing of Albert Gallatin football coaching legend and Fayette County Sports Hall of Famer Donald “Doc” Franks on Sunday Nov. 21 at the age of 84. His wife Patricia passed away on Nov. 22 at the age of 84.
Franks was the subject of a Memory Lane column in 2014. Here are some excerpts from that column:
The Franks family ranks as coaching royalty in Fayette County athletic lore.
Gene Franks, known as the “Old Fox” during a 17-year reign at Masontown, piloted his Gunners to four WPIAL Class B football championships and compiled a record of 128-40-11. Following in his father’s footsteps, Donald “Doc” Franks put together an outstanding coaching resume at Albert Gallatin High School.
“I don’t know if I wanted to follow in his footsteps as a coach,” Franks stated. “I knew I wanted to be like him, and he was a math teacher and that’s what I ended up doing and everything else fell into place, but I certainly wanted to do what he was doing.”
Doc Franks was an end on some competitive teams at Masontown High School. In Franks’ sophomore season in 1952 the Gunners were 2-8, they finished 5-5 in 1953 and were 5-4-1 in Franks’ senior campaign in 1954.
Franks graduated from Masontown in 1955 and wound up going to California State College, now California University of Pennsylvania.
“I had some terrible injuries in high school with my shoulder and my nose broken several times, so I didn’t play football at Cal,” Franks explained. “I played a lot of baseball at Cal, I was a catcher, just like dad, he was a catcher. I really enjoyed playing baseball at Cal.”
Franks graduated from Cal in 1959, and he wasn’t through with football.
“Joe Bosnic who played for my dad at Masontown, he was coaching at Redstone,” Franks said. “He was coaching Don Croftcheck and Fred Mazurek in 1960 and called and asked if I wanted to be an assistant. So I went down there with him, and Joe Bosnic was a very good coach, I was with some good people at Redstone.”
Franks went to Albert Gallatin in 1961, but didn’t coach, he taught math at AG. He joined John Lozar’s coaching staff in 1963. Lozar passed away early during the 1965 football season.
“My brother Gene Franks Jr. handled things for the rest of the 1965 season,” Franks explained. “He was a principal and at that time you could not be a head coach and an administrator, so I fell into it and became the head coach at Albert Gallatin in 1966.”
The rest is history as Franks guided the Colonials until 1989. He compiled a record of 178-50-11. He had undefeated squads in 1971, 72, 77, 79 and 1980. The Colonials were conference champs in 1970, 72, 79 and 1980. AG won the WPIAL Class A title in 1974.
“I had big shoes to fill,” Franks said. “I was lucky we had good family background kids and good support. The school backed us 100 percent. We had great atmosphere and we had fantastic support.”
Franks also benefited from the fact that his father was still around and gave him outstanding support and advice.
“Let me say this, anytime I went against what he said I was sorry,” Franks said. “He was the best helper you could ever want. He was on my back constantly, but it was a great resource to have.”
The pinnacle was the winning the WPIAL title in 1974.
“We got eliminated by Washington one year and Union one year,” Franks lamented. “Looking back it was probably my fault for not doing the right things. The Century Conference was really a tough conference. I don’t think any of the unbeaten squads had an edge on the others. In 1972 we got beat by Wash High at Monessen Stadium 14-12 on a pass right before the half, that was a bitter pill.
“The 1974 team was a Cinderella team. Of all the teams, I wasn’t expecting much from that team. We lost to Washington during the regular season, but still went to the playoffs. There were 12 teams in the conference that year and we had a better record and we had more Gardner points. We beat Burgettstown and then Freeport. We had a great bunch of kids.”
Franks was Conference Coach of the Year in 1970, 71, 72, 73, 74 and 1979.
All good things come to an end and Franks coaching tenure ended after the 1989 season.
“They opened my job,” Franks said. “I decided if I wasn’t going to coach I wasn’t going to teach there. I went out to Penn State Fayette Campus and then went to California University of Pennsylvania.”
Reaction to Franks’ death was swift from former players and coaching rivals.
Franks’ first coaching job was as an assistant at Redstone where he coached Fayette County Sports Hall of Famer Don Croftcheck.
“I could see he was going to turn into a good head coach,” Croftcheck said. “Doc was a good man first of all and that’s important when you are handling crazy football players. He was really good to us and we were 18 years old and he was only 21 and teaching there and coaching us.
“Joe Bosnic, our head coach, let him handle us when we got in trouble or when we needed to be talked to, so Doc was that guy. We loved him. He’s going to be sadly missed. I remained friends with him all my life. I think the best quality he had was he was just a gentleman.”
“He just let you in on the game plan and what was going on,” former AG star Bill Fotta recalled. “He asked what you thought and what would work. He was a good evaluator of talent, he would always get the small, tough guys and put them at guard and quick nose guards.
“He cared about his players and he remembered everybody’s number. He wasn’t a disciplinarian, he let you know what was going on. He got the most out of the talent he had. You wanted to play for him and you wanted to win. He was good for the town and good for the school.”
“He was one of the best ever,” former AG player Tim Tracy said. “You know there are good people all over and everywhere, he was one of the really good ones, the beautiful thing that you see with high school coaches and also teachers. He was a coach and an educator. I was pleased that your recent article helped get us back together. It was a blessing that I got to talk with him recently. He was an intense person about football and he was intense about teaching. He was a great person.”
Guy Montecalvo, a member of the Washington-Greene County, WPIAL and Pennsylvania Scholastic Coaches Hall of Fame, had many memorable games coaching Washington High School against Doc Franks’ Albert Gallatin Colonials.
“We lost a good man,” Montecalvo offered. “Obviously he was a colleague of mine in our profession, we were adversaries on the field, but I had a really deep respect for not just him as a coach because he was obviously an excellent coach who had his teams always well prepared, but it’s just the humanitarianism, the compassion that he showed. He was a real genuine human being.”
Franks was inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2005 Franks was inducted into the Pennsylvania Big 33 Hall of Fame. In 2007 he was presented the Michael Duda award for Athletic Achievement by the California University Alumni Association. In 2009 Franks was inducted into the Tri-County Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Gene Sr. and Doc Franks are the only father/son combo in the Pennsylvania Big 33 Hall of Fame.
