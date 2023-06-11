Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.