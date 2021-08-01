The Fayette County sports community was deeply saddened by the news that Fayette County Sports Hall of Famer Hall Weightman passed away at the age of 84 on July 22.
Weightman was a link to Fayette County’s glorious basketball history and was featured in a Memory Lane column in 2013. Here are some excerpts from that column.
Hal Weightman spent 34 years as a teacher and coach in the Connellsville Area school district. He was there when the district was formed when Connellsville Joint and the Dunbar Township systems merged in 1966.
Weightman was the first head basketball coach when the district was formed and was affectionately referred to as “Father Falcon.”
A 1955 graduate of Clairton High School, he was a basketball standout for the Bears and coach Stan Berkman. He went to work in the Steel Mill for two years to earn enough money to go to college.
Weightman played on some competitive teams at Slippery Rock. He was part of teams that posted records of 4-14 in 1957-58, 10-11 in 1958-59, 14-4 in 1959-60 and 15-6 in 1960-61.
When Weightman graduated he went to Butler where he had down his practice teaching.
“I did my my practice teaching at Butler,” Weightman said. “Paul Uram and Art Benardi a former Clairton graduate, Uram was my credit teacher and former flexibility coach for the Steelers. Uram told me that Ed Hepe from Fort Cherry had been hired as basketball coach. I met with Hepe and I was hired as an assistant and a physical education teacher at the junior high. I was at Butler three years and then went to Clairton after Dan Hill got the head coaching job replacing Stan Berkman. Hill hired me as his varsity assistant and I was there for three years.”
Connellsville and Dunbar merged in 1966-67. Weightman recalled that “McKeesport Coach Neenie Campbell came to the Shadyside Inn for an event and when he heard the new jointure was looking for a coach, he said that in his opinion I was the best young coach in the Mon Valley. I got a call from Fred Miller a member of the Connellsville School Board, asking me about my prospects and my availability.
“I came to Connellsville and met with Stan Mclaughlin (Connellsville Area High School’s late football coach and athletic director), and eventually I was offered the job as head basketball coach.”
Weightman came into a tough situation because Uniontown and Laurel Highlands were heavyweights in his section.
“My first year we went 12-9 and I was 6-4 in the section and the four losses were two to Uniontown and two to Laurel Highlands,” Weightman explained. “They had Wil Robinson at Laurel Highlands and Willie Bryant was at Uniontown.”
Weightman coached five seasons in what would be his first stint as head basketball coach at Connellsville and compiled a record of 57-52 overall and 23-27 in section play.
“I would say I got an education from Abe Everhart and Horse Taylor,” Weightman lamented. “They educated me and I think when I came around the second time after coaching swimming for five years, and you know that was a completely different thing. There isn’t the team’s success as much as every kid. If he swims his best time, he is so happy and jubilant no matter what the team did. It gave me another perspective on athletics coaching those five years.”
Weightman coached the Connellsville golf team from 1976 to 1994 and the swimmers from 1974 to 1979. His teams won section titles is both sports.
In 1979, when the school board fired Jim Sherbody, Weightman was once again named head basketball coach and his second time around was very successful.
Weightman developed great relationships with his rivals Everhart and Taylor and was very close with another Fayette County coaching legend.
“Lash Nesser and I were the closest of all,” Weightman said. “I was with him when his 11th child was born in the hospital at four in the morning. I used to meet him at Howard Johnson’s restaurant and have coffee.”
In 15 of the seasons at the helm for the Falcons, Weightman’s teams reached double figures in victories. The high watermark was a 23-6 campaign in 1979-80, also 21-5 in 1981-82 and 22-4 in 1982-83. The 1979-80 squad finished second in the WPIAL playoffs, losing in the finals to Beaver Falls 67-51. Two other teams made it to the semifinals, losing in 1985-86 to Kiski Area, 61-57 and to Hempfield, 59-56 in overtime, in 1990-91.
“I really believe coaching the individual sports of swimming and golf gave me an appreciation to enjoy the kids even more-so than before,” Weightman offered. “You can’t let the scoreboard dictate how you feel and I took that back to basketball. The 80s were phenomenal, we were very successful.”
His only regret, if any?
“Only thing I couldn’t bring a WPIAL basketball championship back to Connellsville. We got to the semis and the finals, but couldn’t get the big win.”
Weightman finished with some impressive career totals, 264-199 overall, including 126-80 in non-section play and 130-107 in section play. He was 8-9 in the WPIAL postseason competition and 0-3 in PIAA play.
One of Weightman’s biggest honors was coaching the Pennsylvania All Stars in the 1986 Dapper Dan Roundball Classic.
Weightman’s former players remember him fondly.
“He was a little bit different for a basketball coach,” former Falcon Mark Doppelheuer opined. “When Coach Weightman took over the program it was just a whole different atmosphere. He had a plan.”
“Coach Weightman brought a different system and brought a different personality to the guys that I played with,” Falcon standout John Boal stated. “It was fun and as he used to say he called us thoroughbreds and he used to let us run. He loved coaching and he saw some things in us that we didn’t see in ourselves. He taught us how to play the game, play hard and play together.”
News of Weightman’s passing rippled through the basketball community and some coaching rivals remembered Weightman with great respect.
“Hal was a very competitive coach, he generally stayed with the game and he was very knowledgeable about the strategy he would want to impose on different teams,” former Albert Gallatin coach Ray Trincia said. “Hal had been around as far as experience was concerned and he was well versed. He was very competitive and when you went to play Connellsville you had to be prepared.”
“If you look at his resume in basketball he won and he won big time,” former Laurel Highlands hoops boss Mark John offered. “He was a great coach and a great guy. I considered him fun to coach against because he studied the game and was a student of the game. He took what he learned and transferred that to the kids he coached and the results speak for themselves.”
Weightman served on the board of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Connellsville High School Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.