The Fayette County sports community is mourning the death of Fayette County Sports Hall of Famer Henry “Hank” Oppermann, who passed away on Oct. 18 at the age of 83.
Oppermann was a standout athlete at Connellsville High School in the 1950s and played college football at Penn State. Here is an excerpt from a Memory Lane column written about him in 2008.
During the 1940s, 1950s and into the 1960s Fayette County was a fertile recruiting ground for college football and basketball. Henry “Hank” Oppermann is just one in a long list of players who went on to play college football during this era.
Oppermann played football, basketball and participated in track and field at Connellsville High School in the mid 1950s.
He saw playing time at end on offense and defense for the Cokers in 1954 as a junior and in 1955 as a senior. Connellsville posted a 4-6 record in 1954 and a fine 7-2-1 mark in 1955.
“We were competitive and the teams in the county were pretty good,” Oppermann said. “Brownsville beat us and we beat Dunbar, but Dunbar back in that era had good teams and Uniontown had good teams except our senior year. I think we beat them 35-7, but that was probably an exception because there was a lot of competition among those squads.”
Oppermann played with some talented football players at Connellsville.
“I always look at the two years combined in 1954 and 1955,” Oppermann offered. “If you look at all those players there were probably about 10 of us that went on and played in college, guys like Jim Cunningham, Wilbert Scott, Tom Dolde, Sonny Robertucci and Ray Burkey. I played a little bit as a sophomore and saw most of my playing time as a junior and a senior.”
Oppermann was named honorable mention All-Fayette County as a senior in football and also played basketball and ran track.
“I tried to run track basically just to kind of develop a little bit of speed,” Oppermann explained. “But I mostly played football and basketball.
“Uniontown was pretty much a powerhouse in basketball and we were pretty good, but we were not a contender for the section.”
Oppermann was a two-time All-Section choice in basketball.
When Oppermann graduated from Connellsville in 1956 he had a few scholarship offers.
“Going into my senior year I was still only 16-years old,” Oppermann stated. “I had a couple of offers from Wyoming and Toledo and my dad told me if I was serious about playing college football I should go to prep school for a year and develop a little bit more and get a year older.”
Oppermann decided to go to Massanutten Military Prep School in Virginia.
“How I wound up then at Penn State — back then they played a Fayette-Washington County All-Star football game in August and I was on the Fayette County team after my senior year in high school. I was co-captain of our team and had a good game.
“What I didn’t know was that Penn State freshman coach Earl Bruce was in the stands that night looking at somebody else who had been recruited to go to Penn State from Washington County. So Penn State started following me in prep school and that’s how that all came together.
“I had narrowed it down at the end to Penn State, Duke and Virginia Tech. I just liked everything I saw about Penn State coach Rip Engle and his staff and the fact that it was reasonably close to home.”
Oppermann was on the Penn State frosh squad in 1957. One of the highlights was beating the Navy freshman team led by Joe Bellino.
“We only played two games as a freshman, against Pitt and Navy,” Oppermann remembered. “The football team we had our freshman year was just fantastic.
“Unfortunately several of the fellows did not make it academically and we lost Red Worrell during off season when he was electrocuted in a tragic accident.”
Oppermann did not letter in 1958 as a knee injury almost wrecked his career. During his junior season in 1959 the Nittany Lions went 9-2 and Oppermann had 11 receptions for 212 yards. Penn State defeated Alabama in the Liberty Bowl 7-0.
“What most people don’t realize is when we beat Alabama it was the first bowl game Penn State ever won,” Oppenmann offered. “We hadn’t played many bowl games and back then there weren’t that many bowl games.”
Oppermann was elected captain of Penn State’s 1960 squad. That team overcame a 2-3 start to win five straight games, including the Liberty Bowl over Oregon 41-12.
Oppermann had 13 receptions in his senior year for 131 yards and one touchdown and did most of the kicking on field goals extra points and on kickoffs.
The highlight was Oppermann’s performance in the Liberty Bowl against Oregon. He was named Most Valuable Lineman in the game and led Penn State receivers with four catches for 49 yards, he booted four extra points and made half a dozen tackles. He also was a key blocker as the Lions rolled up 420 yards of total offense.
Oppermann had a lot of respect for his head coach at Penn State, the late Rip Engle.
“Rip was a phenomenal man — a real gentleman,” Oppermann stated. “He truly let his assistant coaches do their own thing and he gave them a lot of latitude, but if something was going wrong he would step in to make sure that it got corrected. But I will always remember him — he was just a phenomenal person.”
Oppermann played in the 1960 North-South Shrine game in Miami, Florida and was voted Most Valuable player after setting a game record with 10 receptions as his North squad beat the South squad 41-14.
“At the end of the year the scouts were making their contacts and finding out who was interested in playing pro ball,” Oppermann recalled. “I had my knee operated on in June and the doctors had told me to maybe make it my last year.
“So I wasn’t even considering the possibility of pro football. After the North-South game several scouts called — the Steelers, Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams and I was tempted to give it a try, but I needed another semester to graduate and I was going into the service and so I just said no and walked away from the possibility.”
Oppermann graduated from Penn State in 1961 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He then went into the service and served in the United States Army (Artillery) from 1962 until 1964, achieving the rank of First Lieutenant. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Army, Oppermann joined the Missouri National Guard from 1964 to 1965 and left the Guard with the rank of Captain.
From 1966 until 1976, he worked as the National Sales Manager for the L.E. Smith Glass Company located in Mount Pleasant. He was recruited away from L.E. Smith by the Imperial Glass Corporation of Bellaire, Ohio, in 1977. There he served a two-year stint as Vice President of Marketing. Oppermann rejoined the L.E. Smith Glass Company in 1979 as its president.
After his retirement in 1987, Oppermann decided to turn to investments and money management and joined the Parker Hunter, Inc., investment management firm as an investment executive. In 1991 he was made Assistant Vice President, Vice President in 1992 and Senior Vice President in 1994. He was with Janney Montgomery Scott for nine years after the merger with Parker, Hunter. He retired in 2014.
Former Coker teammate Jim Cunningham reminisced about Oppermann.
“He was a year ahead of me in high school,” Cunningham offered. “We participated in basketball, baseball, football and track. He was a great guy, he was very smart and he was the kind of player that I looked up to.”
Cunningham also played against Oppermann in college when he played for Penn State’s arch rival Pitt.
“He went to a Military Academy for a year,” Cunningham recalled. “Then after that he went to Penn State the year that I went to Pitt. We played against each other and we would greet each other on the field before the game and after the game. It was surreal, it was like we were back in high school again. I’m going to miss him.”
Former Connellsville teammate Don Lynn also has fond memories of Oppermann.
“He was a year ahead of me,” Lynn stated. “He was a very good athlete and a very nice guy. He was an offensive and defensive end at Connellsville and he was a kid that wanted to do as much as he could.”
Oppermann was inducted into the Connellsville Area School District Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.