The Fayette County sports community is mourning the death of one of the greatest football and basketball players to come out of Uniontown High School. Dr. Ron Sepic lost his battle with cancer and passed away on Saturday, March 28 at the age of 75.
Sepic is on the Mount Rushmore of great Fayette County athletes. Sepic was a star football and basketball player at Uniontown in the 1960s and was first profiled in a Memory Lane column in 2007. Here are some excerpts from that column.
“We had a great feeder system,” Sepic said at the time. “The playground system, the junior high school system, and in grade school we had the Saturday morning basketball league. One of the things we did in the junior highs in football and basketball was that they had us running a lot of the plays and the system that the high school teams were being taught by Bill Power and Abe Everhart. When we got to the high school we were pretty much ready to go.”
The Red Raiders were a dominant football power and won a WPIAL title in Sepic’s junior season, posting a 10-0 mark. In basketball, Sepic was a part of a Uniontown juggernaut that lost a total of five games in three years and captured a state championship in 1962.
The basketball Raiders posted a 29-2 record in 1962. Uniontown defeated Norristown, 70-57, in the state title game.
Uniontown lost to Bethlehem on Jan. 27, 1962. From there the Red Raiders went on to win 36 games in a row before they ran into John Naponick and Norwin in the 1963 WPIAL basketball playoffs.
Sepic was All-County in football and basketball and also garnered first-team All-State honors in both sports, being named to the Parade High School All-American basketball squad in 1963.
He was heavily recruited in both football and basketball when he graduated from Uniontown in 1963.
“It came down to Ohio State, Duke and West Virginia because I thought they would be the closest. Duke was too far and Ohio State was the closest of the Big Ten schools. I was torn between playing football or basketball, but Woody Hayes only threw the ball about three times a game and I was a tight end, so I knew I was going to be a blocking end. I wanted to have my hands on that leather and I chose basketball.”
The Buckeyes were a basketball power, but didn’t match their earlier success when Sepic played in Columbus.
“We were pretty good,” Sepic said. “We didn’t have the big man because; actually, my junior year I played guard. I started as a sophomore after about the third game. We played Michigan, who was the No. 1 team in the country. They had Cazzie Russell and Bill Buntin. We played them toward the end of the season, and I guarded Russell, who was about 6-5. They moved me out to guard. I had played forward all year long. We beat them and the next year I played guard. My senior year I played both forward and guard.
“We never made the NCAA tournament. At that time you had to win the Big Ten. They didn’t take the number of teams that they do now.”
Sepic was the Buckeyes’ captain in 1967 and tallied 1,107 points in 72 games for an average of 15.4 per game.
Pro football and pro basketball came knocking after Sepic’s senior season at Ohio State.
The Washington Redskins drafted Sepic in football, even though he didn’t play in college. The NBA Cincinnati Royals drafted him and he made the final cut to six rookies.
“In those days we didn’t have agents, and the Redskins’ camp started in July. I had been accepted to dental school and I had to let them know by July if I was going to go to dental school or play pro ball. I was considering playing either one, but I knew I couldn’t go to the rookie camp for football with dental school.
“Always in the back of my mind were mom and dad saying you have to get an education. My wife, Susan, and I were married and we had our first son, Ron Jr. I told the Royals if I get a no-cut contract I’ll play pro basketball and I was going to give up a year of dental school. They said no to the no-cut contract and I said I’m going to dental school.”
Sepic graduated from the Ohio State University College of Dental Medicine in 1971, and then continued his post-graduate degree in orthodontics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Sepic opened his practice in Uniontown and Pittsburgh in 1974 and continued his practice for 44 years until his retirement in 2018.
Sepic’s passing hit his former Uniontown teammates hard.
“This is one of those situations when you know you have a friend and a teammate that was going through some hard times with his health,” former Red Raider star Don Yates stated. “You never want to hear a result like this. It did hit very hard and a lot of his teammates and friends, if you ever met him you loved him. I’m going to put it simply, he was a great man. Well appreciated and loved and he will be missed.”
“The Uniontown area has to be proud of a person like Ronny,” former Raider football and basketball standout Tom Fee said. “He was a great athlete, he grew up in that town and he devoted his entire career to taking care and serving the people of the Uniontown area.”
“It is a gut punch,” former Red Raider cager Allyn Curry said. “I talked to him probably little over a month ago and he was positive, but he had some doubts, but I was hoping for the best. I thought maybe with the new treatment it would be good. But when I got the call it just broke my heart because Ron was a good player, he was a good athlete and I enjoyed playing with him. Those three years of high school were fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better teammate. He was one of those guys that you loved playing with him and he made you feel comfortable even though he was a star, but he made you feel like he was just a part of the team.”
“When he was elected to the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame I had sent him a congratulatory note via the cellphone,” former Red Raider football and basketball standout Pete Smith explained. “I said I know you are working hard to keep moving forward in terms of what you’re doing, but you just got to keep plugging away. He sent me a note and said, ‘Yeah, I’m moving forward Pete, I’m trying the best I can.’ He was always moving forward as best he could.”
Dr. Sepic was inducted in the first class of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and he went into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2012. Sepic was part of the inaugural 2013 Uniontown High School Hall of Fame class. In October 2019 Sepic was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
He was thrilled with the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame honor.
“My initial reaction was I can’t believe it,” Sepic stated at the time. “It’s a great honor because of so many athletes in the past that Pennsylvania has produced. To be selected to go into that Hall of Fame is a great honor.”
Tributes poured in from all over when news of Dr. Sepics passing circulated. I will leave you with this note on Twitter posted by longtime coach Matt Furjanic, who coached at Robert Morris, Marist, Pitt-Greensburg, General Braddock and is currently at Woodland Hills:
“I remember watching him (Sepic) and those great Uniontown teams at the Field House. My Dad used to take me to the playoff games,” Furjanic stated. “What a thrill. We’d sit in the stands behind the basket. So close to the floor. My love for basketball started.
“So sorry to hear this. Wish more people younger than me would know what a great player he was. In the same conversation as Simmie Hill, Kenny Durrett and Dennis Wuycik.”
