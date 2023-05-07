The Western Pennsylvania sports community was saddened on Tuesday with news of the passing of legendary Waynesburg University basketball coach Rudy Marisa at the age of 89.
Marisa was a bigger-than-life figure who forged a record of success at Waynesburg that is truly astounding. He was the subject of a Memory Lane article in 2009, here are a few excerpts from that article:
Rudy Marisa identifies with the character in the hit film “Rudy.” Like the character in the movie, Marisa has overcome a lot of obstacles as a basketball player and a coach. Marisa was born in Fredericktown and attended East Bethlehem High School (now Beth-Center). He played basketball and football on some rather pedestrian teams.
“We weren’t very competitive, and I wasn’t very good either,” Marisa opined. “It was a small school with 58 seniors, and, frankly, the conference wasn’t very good in those days. Basketball got more refined as we went along, but, anyway, we weren’t very good and I wasn’t very good.”
Marisa was determined to go to college when he graduated in 1952 and worked hard to improve his game.
“I identify with the movie “Rudy,” Marisa stated. “I already told you I didn’t have a lot of talent, but I had a dream, and all summer after my senior year I practiced on a post with a hoop on it near my house. It was out in a field with the substance the state highway department used to put on the road for the snow. We got that in wheel barrels, and would pat it down and make a surface. My high school coach couldn’t see me going beyond where I was, and I kept that dream of going to college all summer.
“I contacted a Fredericktown person, Martin Costa, who was out of the service. I told him I wanted to go to Penn State like he did, and I asked him for help. He said, ‘Tell me anything you can about yourself,’ including some meager clipping from Bob Petriello of the Brownsville Telegraph. Whatever we had to offer, Costa presented it to the Penn State coaches. I went up for a visit at the end of the summer, and they gave me a chance. There were 150 players because there were walk-ons galore in those days. I survived 150 guys. A lot fell by the wayside. I stuck around. Freshman weren’t allowed to play varsity back then, and I played freshman ball. I started to catch on, and I caught the attention of the coaches. That is why I identify with Rudy in the movie. I jogged the golf courses, where they played and the roads where they drove and that got back to the head coach.”
Marisa was a part of some outstanding Nittany Lion teams, playing for Elmer Gross for two seasons and then John Egli for two years.
As a sophomore in 1953-54, Marisa was part of a team that went 18-6 and went to the NCAA Final Four, losing to LaSalle and beating USC in the consolation game. He averaged 7.1 points off the bench in 1954-55 when Penn State posted a record of 18-10 and made another appearance in the NCAA tournament. In his senior campaign in 1955-56, Marisa was a starter on a team that finished 12-14, and he averaged 13.6 ppg.
When Marisa graduated from Penn State in 1956, he started a teaching career. He was hired at Dunbar Township in 1956, but left after two months for a two-year stint in the Army. When he returned to Dunbar, he became the head basketball coach.
“I coached at Dunbar for two seasons,” Marisa said. “We had the first winning season at Dunbar in 11 years.”
The Uniontown playgrounds played a big part in Marisa’s education about what it would take to build a winning basketball program.
Marisa moved on to take the head basketball job at Albert Gallatin in 1960-61.
“I simply applied for the job,” Marisa remembered. “There were a lot of folks who were disappointed and disgruntled that they didn’t keep the Point Marion coach at the time. I used my Penn State background and whatever else I could in the interview to get the job.”
Marisa remained at Albert Gallatin through 1966. His Colonials won two WP1AL sectional championships in the Class A ranks — the first in 1961 and the second in 1964. Two of his Albert Gallatin players, Buddy Quertinmont and Leon Mickens, earned all-state honors. They were among 11 of his athletes who went on to play college basketball.
Marisa left Albert Gallatin to take a job as director of the Neighborhood Youth Corps for Fayette County. He remained in that position for two years and served one year as an assistant coach at Trinity High School before becoming the head basketball coach at Waynesburg College in 1969.
Marisa roamed the sidelines for 34 years at Waynesburg. He led the Yellow Jackets to the NAIA playoffs seven times in the 1980s and forged a career record of 565-300.
During the 1980s, Marisa led Waynesburg on an unprecedented run of success. The Yellow Jackets won 90 percent of their games in the ’80s, and won seven NAIA District 18 championships, including a record six in a row. They made seven trips to the NAIA National Championship Tournament, the first in 1981. In 1988, they advanced to the national semifinals behind former Pittsburgh City League standouts Darrin Walls and Harold Hamlin.
“After 34 years it is difficult, if not impossible, to summarize my career, but I will say that it was exciting and extremely rewarding,” Marisa said. “We had good young men here, committed young men. You had to have a good attitude as a player, or you would not survive my program.”
Marisa was Athletic Director at Waynesburg for 28 years, stepping down from that position in July 2010. The field house at Waynesburg is named after him, appropriate for a man who was named Coach of the Year on 16 different occasions.
The news of Marisa’s death hit hard in basketball circles.
Cal U had a tremendous rivalry for many years with Waynesburg University in both football and basketball and former Vulcans hoops Coach Myles Witchey had some thoughts on Marisa from a Memory Lane article from back in the day.
“I enjoyed playing against Rudy Marisa’s teams because they were a close rival distance-wise and I got to know Rudy very well, and he was an excellent coach,” Witchey stated.
Former Laurel Highlands player Kevin Bealko had an outstanding career playing for Marisa at Waynesburg. He tallied 1,891 points for the Yellow Jackets. He has fond memories of his old coach.
“I watched him struggle over the last two years,” Bealko said. “We would go and visit with him often and it was all he could do to get mobile enough to visit with us. It was hard to see him wind down that way. It was great to spend those later-years moments with him and reminisce. He was a man’s man and he taught us all so many life lessons. It very difficult to lose him, but he’ll never be forgotten.”
Former Laurel Highlands standout Rick Trainor starred at Waynesburg from 1973 to 1977, scoring 1,562 points. Trainor was deeply saddened by Marisa’s passing.
“I had a great relationship with him,” Trainor offered. “I guess it would be like a second father. It was actually beyond that. I think we both had just a 100 percent trust in what each other were doing. He yelled at me like one time in four years and I was shocked. I thought I was a point guard and I wasn’t.
“I was torn apart when I heard he had passed. Other than my parents he was my most favorite person. He was just a man’s man, no nonsense, straight forward, straight shooter and he pretty much treated everybody like a son.”
Another LH stalwart, Rick Puskar, played for Marisa in 1984 and 1985. The Yellow Jackets were 73-13 when Puskar played.
“You had to love Coach Marisa because he was tough, but he was fair,” Puskar said. “He taught us a lot about lessons in life that we didn’t even know we would have in front of us. Believe it or not even being sick he helped me out a lot through my illnesses because we both were battling at the same time. He was just a father figure coach.”
Marisa was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, the Washington-Greene County Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
