The Fayette County sports community was deeply saddened by the recent death of former Uniontown High School football standout Sal Mecadante.
A link to the Red Raiders glory days in football, Merc’s passing hit former teammates hard.
“He was a good player and he hustled,” former Red Raider John Hull said. “He wasn’t the biggest person in the world. For his size he did a tremendous job. Sal worked his tail off and he will be missed. He was an avid Uniontown fan his whole life. It’s a shame to lose all the great people that we are losing.”
“He always gave a hundred percent,” former Raider standout Ray Gillian pointed out. “He had tremendous enthusiasm. He was such a hard worker and he would out work others to get time on the field. He always had a smile and a joke and was a lot of fun to be around.”
“He was a hard-nosed player,” former Red Raider Tom Holliday said. “I only played with him for one year. He was tough!”
Merc, as he was affectionately known, was profiled in Memory Lane in 2010. Here are some excerpts from that article.
Mercadante played on some outstanding Uniontown football squads during the “Golden Age” of Uniontown athletics.
“During that period you were bequeathed your position,” Mercdante recalled. “You took over for the guy before you and you were expected to win and when I left they took over for me and I expected them to win, so the pressure was always there.
“Bill Broda and Bob Fee developed so many players at the seventh, eighth and ninth grade levels that were ready to step in and play at Uniontown in their sophomore year,” Mercadante said. “It is not a coincidence that the program has dropped off since Broda has retired. If you look at the records you will see that Uniontown was competitive outside the county, which we are not any more. The key thing for Uniontown athletics back then was the system and it started with the playgrounds and the tradition of going through junior high school to high school. You inherited the tradition and if you didn’t embrace the tradition it was a tough place to live because you had pressure.”
Mercadante saw action starting for the JV squad and as a varsity reserve as a sophomore at guard on perhaps the greatest football team in Uniontown history. Uniontown’s mighty 1965 WPIAL AA champions earned the highest numerical index ever in Dr. Roger B. Saylor’s Pennsylvania scholastic football ratings. The Red Raiders played and defeated many of the WPIAL’s strongest teams in the regular season, then came from behind to conquer an outstanding Butler team 14-7 in a great AA title game at Pitt Stadium.
“I was an oddity getting to play as a sophomore,” Mercadante pointed out. “Rich Constantine was the starting guard the year before I got there and there were two seniors on that team — Gene Huey and Constantine. When Constantine graduated the left guard position was open and the team had a couple of heir apparent who were seniors. Joe Croftcheck started the games, Croftcheck also played nose guard, but I got playing time. Croftcheck and Jim Zimcosky were the starters at guard.”
In 1966 the Raiders slipped to a 6-3 mark and then in Mercadante’s senior year the Red Raiders entered the season as the second ranked team in the state. Uniontown had a solid season finishing 8-2. The two losses were to Canon-McMillan and Mt. Lebanon.
Mercadante went both ways with the Raiders as a junior and a senior at guard and linebacker. Mercadante garnered second All-Western Conference honors as a senior and then sifted through some scholarship offers before deciding to play college football at Juniata.
“I didn’t think about honors,” Mercadante said. “I almost didn’t go to the All -banquet because I had something else that I wanted to do.
“I was supposed to visit Marshall. I think I could have played Division-1 football but I was only about 5-7 and 170 pounds. Juniata coach Fred Prender came to the house and talked to mom, dad and my brother before he went to the high school to see me. When I came home my mom said I was going to visit Juniata. I was scheduled to visit Marshall. I went up to Juniata and I signed. A side note is that Marshall had the tragic plane crash in 1970 and if I had gone to Marshall I would have been on that plane.”
Mercadante became a four-year starter at Juniata. He started every game at Juniata excepted for the last two games of his freshman campaign when he was out with a knee injury.
Juniata posted records of 7-2 in 1968, 5-3 in 1969, 2-6-1 in 1970 and 3-4-2 in Mercadante’s senior season in 1971.
A big change occurred in his sophomore season when Fred Prender left to become head coach at Bucknell and was replaced by Walt Nadzak.
Mercadante played some outstanding football during his career at Juniata.
“Some of the highlights were the 1968 game against Westminster when we won 35-27, when I was playing the monster man on the defense,” Mercadante said. “I played at middle guard my last three years. I had a fantastic four years up there. I made numerous All-East weekly football teams. In a 10-10 tie against Susquehanna I had an outstanding game prompting Susquehanna coach Jim Hazlett to say I ‘ate his center alive.’”
“I’ve never seen him play a poor ball game in three years,” was how Nadzak described Mercadante, who was named to the AP Little All-America Team and also was named to the ECAC All-East team his senior year.
“He was very, very quick,” former Juniata linebacker Frank DiMatteo recalled. “He was a very quick ballplayer, the ball would be snapped and he would be past the guy the center and they would be like where did he go?
“We were lifelong friends and the core that we played with meet once or twice a year. The group met in July, guys like David Fleck, Harry Gicking, James Hartland, Peter Straup and Jim Guenthoer. Sal will be missed.”
“We were roommates my junior and senior year,” Guenthoer recalled. “He was the best football player that I’ve ever played with. He started every game starting with the first game of his freshman year. If he had been six feet tall he would have been playing Division-1 football. He was unbelievably quick and strong. He was solid. He was great, He was the best player I’ve ever played with.”
After graduating from Juniata in 1972 Mercadante went to work for Hershey’s and stayed with the company until 1987 when got married. He then started the Merc’s sub shops that he ran for 23 years.
Mercadante passed away on New Year’s Eve and was found on his couch New Year’s morning, He was 70 years old.
Grieving older brother Tony paid tribute to his younger brother.
“Pound for pound,” the elder Mercadante said, “Sal was one of the toughest football players to come out of Uniontown. I can’t believe he is gone.”
George Von Benko's "Memory Lane" column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard.
