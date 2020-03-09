The Uniontown sports community was deeply saddened by news of the death of former Uniontown High School football and basketball standout Wilfred Minor who passed away on Thursday after a short battle with stomach cancer.
Minor was profiled in a Memory Lane column in 2008. Here are some excerpts from that column.
He was a part of great football teams at Uniontown that captured one WPIAL title in 1965 and great hoop squads that won at WPIAL title in 1966.
Minor shared the duties at quarterback with Ray Stephens as a junior and was the starting signal caller as a senior.
“Our sophomore year we lost to our rival Washington,” Minor said. “We ended up being 7-1-1. We lost to Washington early in the year 20-19 and then we tied Charleroi 20-20. My junior year we ended up 8-0-1 and we tied our first game at Johnstown in the mud 6-6. My senior year we won all 10 games, so I only had one loss in my career at Uniontown.”
Uniontown’s mighty 1965 WPIAL AA football champions earned the highest numerical index ever in Dr. Roger B. Saylor’s Pennsylvania scholastic football ratings. They played and defeated many of the WPIAL’s strongest teams in the regular season, then came from behind to conquer what may have been Butler’s best ever team, 14-7, in a great AA title game at Pitt Stadium.
In the 1965 AA epic at Pitt, the Red Raiders fell behind Butler and its Saul brothers, Rich and Ron, 7-0 in the first half. With the game tied a 7-7, Uniontown got the ball back on a punt at its own 13-yard line. The Red Raiders started a decisive drive that covered 87 yards in just nine plays.
Halfback Ray Gillian scored the winning touchdown, sweeping right behind the blocking of fullback Phil Vassar and halfback Trip Radcliffe. He cut back, and, with Vassar and Radcliffe taking down more would-be Butler tacklers, raced in for the winning touchdown.
Minor remembers the winning play vividly.
“I couldn’t forget it. It was a 28-pitch sweep,” Minor said. “It was one of our power plays. There was great blocking on the play by Ray Parson, Bucky Edenfield and Joey Croftcheck — the right side of the line. Our whole line, including Terry Brady, John Hull, was just a tough line, and everybody carried out their assignments. We won the championship with great effort from everybody. We won it late; you’ve got to play hard and play four quarters.”
Minor played a major role on some great Red Raider hoop teams. Minor played sophomore ball and the 1963-64 JV team posted an 18-1 record. His junior season he was on the starting five, which lost to Aliquippa in the playoffs, snapping a 52-game winning streak. In his senior season, Kenny Durrett and Schenley derailed the Raiders in the Western Finals in double overtime 71-67 after Uniontown had downed McKeesport 81-63 to win the WPIAL crown.
“The loss to Aliquippa was disappointing,” Minor lamented. “We shot horribly; the percentage was terrible. You give us 20 more seconds in that game and we would have come back and won it. I remember the Schenley game, starting out with Durrett. We tried to front him. They lobbed it, and he dunked it. Then we came down and gave it to Ray Parson and he tossed in a sweeping left-hand hook. It was a great game to play in. Schenley won the state title, but the state championship was decided in that Western final.”
Minor suffered a serious head injury in his senior season when he took a bad spill against Monongahela. Minor returned to play in the playoffs wearing a helmet.
“What they did just to be safe is they got a hockey helmet and they converted it with padding,” Minor said.
When he graduated Minor decided to play football at the University of Nebraska.
“I was heavily recruited in football,” Minor said. “I had offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and in basketball, I only had Duquesne offer a scholarship.
“Football was what I wanted to do. Ben Gregory went to Nebraska and was doing well, and I ended up going there. I was there for two years. I played freshman ball as a quarterback, and then I was red-shirted. I was switched to defense, but I felt I wasn’t going to have the opportunity to play quarterback, so I looked at some other options. I spoke with my great Uniontown assistant coach Tony Nunes, who was a little All-American at Slippery Rock, and I came back and got a grant scholarship to Slippery Rock.”
Minor played two seasons at Slippery Rock in 1969 and 1970.
He was a versatile performer as the 1970 Slippery Rock media guide points out, “Where this talented senior will be playing is anybody’s guess, but one thing is certain. He will be playing ... ‘Wil’ played QB, HB, FB and defensive back a year ago and could be at any one of those in 1970.’”
The “Hawk,” as Minor was known, put up good numbers on the 6-3 1969 squad. He had 83 rushing attempts for 240 yards, caught six passes for 87 yards and scored two TDs. In 1970 he played primarily on defense and had some great plays, including one against Mansfield where he stole the ball from a ball carrier, literally ripping it out of his hands, and running 60 yards for a touchdown.
The Rockets finished with a disappointing 4-5 final record.
Minor went into education when he graduated from the “Rock.” He worked for a time at George Junior Republic as assistant athletic director. He moved to Denver in 1979 and took a teaching job as an elementary PE teacher and language arts teacher.
In 1983, Minor joined the coaching staff for the Denver East High School Football team. Along with head coach Larry Tarver, Ben Gregory, Loren Turner, and Andre Shaw, Minor helped to lead a last-place team to state playoffs with a 9-1 record. He later earned his Masters degree in Educational Administration in 1992, and spent the second half of his career as a Principal at Fallis Elementary. He was also chosen to set up a new school, Archuleta Elementary, and became the first principal before his retirement in 2003.
Minor’s death hit his former Uniontown teammates very hard.
“He was the glue on our football team,” former Red Raider John Hull said. “On the offensive side of the ball we had complete confidence in whatever he came up with. Defensively he was fast, he was good and he could rock people whenever they did get that far down the field. It’s heartbreaking to hear of his passing. He did so much for the school and for the people involved. He was always a great friend to everybody.”
“Wil was our quarterback and he called all the shots,” former Red Raider great Ray Parson said. “It’s tough to talk about it because it was hard for me to hold it together. He was a great person and a great teammate and a great father. Wil was just good people.”
“Wil and I go a long way back,” former Raider Ray Gillian said. “I believe our fifth-grade basketball team was probably the most dominant team I’ve ever played on, with Wilfred. We organized it ourselves. Our team was called East End Bulls. It consisted of Ray Parson, Wilfred, Ed Parson and Trip Radcliff and myself.
“We go that far back and I can’t tell you the number of championship teams he and I played on together. One of my few regrets in life is that he didn’t continue on and play with me at Ohio State. He was supposed to go there and something happened at the last minute and he decided to go to Nebraska.”
“All of us go back to first grade, Wilfred, the Parson brothers and Gillian,” former Red Raider Trip Radcliff said. “One of the things that was really outstanding about Wilfred is what he went on to do. He got a college degree, I think he was probably the first one in his family to do that, and then he went out to Colorado and became an educator. But in terms of Uniontown’s past history Wilfred was a key element in both football and basketball.”
Minor was 71 years old when he passed away.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.