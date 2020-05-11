The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Perhaps no high school team had higher aspirations this spring than Frazier softball.
The Lady Commodores had been to the WPIAL Class AA final three years in a row, winning once, and were the defending PIAA champions with a host of talent coming back. Winning district and state titles was within their grasp this year.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, those goals have been terminated.
“Softball, baseball and track & field is what we offer in the springtime at Frazier, and our softball team was defending the state title,” Frazier athletic director Zach Keefer said. “They had hopes and dreams to get back to Penn State (site of the PIAA finals). Baseball was looking to turn things around. There were track & field athletes looking to make the WPIALs and the states.”
Keefer recalled the beginning of the pandemic.
“The Tri-CADA had our monthly meeting around the Wednesday right before the Friday when all this stuff broke,” Keefer said. “When we all sat in that meeting no one really knew the capacity of this coronavirus. We did know that Ohio had shut down schools for two weeks and we thought, wow, that’s a border state, so we sensed something like that was going to happen, and by Friday it did.
“I think I speak for myself and a majority of the ADs in that organization when I say none of us saw this coming. It was like being blindsided. You don’t have words to explain it. All you can say is your heart truly breaks for the kids. Most importantly, those seniors, you just feel so bad for them missing this opportunity.”
No one is to blame, Keefer said.
“That’s the most frustrating thing, there was nothing anyone could do about it,” he said. “It just happened.”
Softball
The loss of the Lady Commodores’ softball season hit head coach Don Hartman hard not only on the field, but at home. His wife Mandy Hartman is an assistant coach, his eldest daughter Logan Hartman is the team’s star pitcher/hitter and his middle daughter Jensyn Hartman would’ve been a freshman on this year’s squad.
Logan was one of five returning starting seniors along with infielders Kathryn Barch and Emi Curcio, catcher Juliann Johnson and outfielder Menkenzie Kelly. The crew has been part of a slew of program firsts and helped compile a combined overall record of 56-14 and a section mark of 30-2.
All five played key roles in last year’s run to the PIAA championship as juniors. Barch drove in what proved to be the winning run in a quarterfinal win over Chartiers-Houston. Curcio singled in Hartman for a walk-off win over Cranberry in the semifinals. Kelly’s famous throw to Johnson after catching a fly ball completed a dramatic game-ending double play in the final.
“We’re losing five good seniors that I’ve coached since they were seven years old, so it’s going to be real hard for me to say goodbye to them,” said Don, who expressed his feelings on having no curtain call for his veteran group.
“I really can’t put it into words. First of all, my heart just absolutely breaks for the players. They’ve been working all year since the state title, playing travel ball and doing what they do to be the great players that they are. To have it all pulled out from under them is heartbreaking.
“For us, we were bringing seven starters back. I have a really nice freshmen class that I think was going to come in and, hopefully, fill some holes. I think, if we stayed healthy, we were expecting to make another strong run. We had the makings of a team that could do that for sure.”
This season was one Logan and Jensyn were looking forward to.
“Logan was upset at first. I don’t think any of us thought that this was going to carry on the way it did,” Don said. “When we got the word, she was definitely in mourning. It took her a few days to get over it. She’s really upset, too, because her sister Jensyn was a freshman. She hasn’t really had a chance to play with her. They were really looking forward to that. So, it not only stung me once but it stung me twice.”
Logan has tried to move on.
“She’s working out daily and she’s pitching in the backyard and doing the things she has to do to prepare for Seton Hill next fall,” said Don, who still hasn’t said a final goodbye to his outgoing seniors.
“We haven’t had any closure yet. We’ve been in touch. It’s a waiting game. I still was hoping to maybe do a senior day or something for them. I’ve kind of kept things open ended with the girls.”
Don Hartman pointed out his program still has a strong foundation.
“We have a lot of young players that are putting a lot of time in and dedicating themselves, and some good young pitchers coming up,” he said. “I’d like to think the cupboard’s not going to be totally bare. But with all this senior group has done, players like that don’t come along everyday.”
Baseball
Dan Kupets’ love for baseball is well documented and the Commodores coach is still in disbelief that there will be no 2020 season.
“I had 56 straight years of baseball, from age 10 until I’ll be 66 in June,” said Kupets, a former high school and college star who was a longtime member of the Fayette County Baseball League and former coach at Geibel Catholic.
“We had weight lifting since the first of November, then you get five practices outside, one scrimmage with Clairton and it’s done. That Friday the 13th in March, we’re waiting for a call, are we allowed to practice, are we not allowed to practice? The call never came until four o’clock and we were on the field. I just said we’re finishing it. We were done at five anyhow.
“That was our last time on the field. It’s just unremarkable. What else can you say?”
Kupets had five players who never got to take the field for a varsity game in their senior season.
“Shane McGavitt was a pitcher/infielder who played third last year,” Kupets said. “He had a great year hitting and was looking for a big senior season. Josh Skotnicki was a starting pitcher and infielder.
“There’s Nate Stefancik, he started in left field last year. Another senior was Cole Davis who was going to open up at first and could also play the outfield. Paul Kmetz could fill in on the infield where needed.”
Kupets was looking forward to his second season at Frazier and improving on last year’s 6-10 record.
“We had a lot of pitching this year,” Kupets said. “All my pitchers were from around the infield, second, short and third. I was going to rotate four of them around those spots, McGavitt, Skotnicki, Chase Hazelbaker, a junior, and Dom Dorcon, a sophomore. All those guys started last year.”
Kupets, like others, kept holding out hope that at least a portion of the season would be played, to no avail.
“I touched base with the kids to let them know what was going on,” he said. “Everybody, with the way social media is, they knew what was up before you could even text them to tell them anything.”
Kupets noted his program was happy to show off some upgrades.
“They put in a new pitcher’s mound, new batter’s box, new field, two new safety fences in front of the dugouts,” he said. “It was such an improvement, and they were looking into a new scoreboard. But I guess all that’s for next season now.
“I was talking to some of my coaching buddies in West Virginia the other day and I said could you imagine somebody last August saying that no one is going to get to play baseball next year? It wasn’t even in your thought process to have no baseball season.
“But here we are, world wide, all this stuff. It’s a huge disappointment. What are you going to say that’s going to make any of them feel good? There’s really ... nothing. This is a tough one to swallow.”
Track & field
Ryan Balentine had already put his name into the Frazier track & field record books and was looking to cap his career with another trip to the WPIAL championships and perhaps the state meet before the coronavirus struck.
With last year’s district silver medalist and PIAA finalist in the 100, Skye Eicher, graduating early and already enrolled at St. Francis (Pa.), team captain Balentine was the face of coach Robb Acklin’s squad.
Balentine will never get a shot to improve on his records in the 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles or 1,600 relay, or advance in the track postseason. He qualified for WPIALs in both hurdles events in 2019.
Frazier had seven other seniors on its track roster.
The Lady Commodores squad included several versatile students, such as 2019 Coal Queen Lizzie Dulla, gymnastics star Staci Kmetz, and all-section golfer and distance runner Isabella Kudyba.
Daniel Kordich, a strong javelin thrower, hurdler Patrick Medina-Colazzo and Dylan Slebodnik, coming off a good wrestling season, were all on the Commodores’ team, as well as Joshua Weister.
Keefer feels his senior athletes can turn the lost season into a positive.
“They’re all going to be stronger because of it,” Keefer said. “I know they’re going to be great young men and women moving forward, whether they’re working, going to school, being a college athlete, they’re going to be successful and this is going to help galvanize them.”
