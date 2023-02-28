NORTH HUNTINGDON -- The North Catholic boys ran their WPIAL Class AAAA playoff record against Fayette County's best to 2-0 Monday night after the Trojans defeated Laurel Highlands, 74-59, in the semifinals at Norwin High School.
North Catholic (19-6) faces top-seeded Lincoln Park in the Class AAAA title game on Friday at 9 p.m. at the Petersen Events Center. Lincoln Park (24-1) defeated Highlands, 87-64.
The Mustangs (21-3) won Class AAAAA titles in 2022 and 2020, and advanced to the semifinals in 2021. Laurel Highlands hosts Highlands Wednesday night to see who will be the No. 3 team out of the WPIAL.
Laurel Highlands veteran coach Rick Hauger is not the biggest fan of the 3-4 consolation game.
"I don't know what the big deal it is to play for third or fourth. To ask guys to come back in two days is a lot," said Hauger. "Why not play it on Thursday? I'm not a fan of the third and fourth game.
"I can see the 5-6-7-8 playoff. Once you have two winners, then play the 7-8 game.
"You don't see teams and you don't have a chance to prepare."
The Trojans, as they did against Uniontown in the quarterfinals, played a strong, trapping man-to-man defense and a patient motion offense.
The game was close in the first quarter as neither team was able to create any distance.
The Trojans had a late run in the quarter with Max Hurry hitting a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining and Matt Ellery beating the clock with another 3-pointer for a 21-18 lead entering the second quarter.
Hurry had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 23. Ellery finished with 10 points.
Keondre DeShields gave the Mustangs a 26-25 lead with 5:48 left in the half, but North Catholic regained the lead the next trip down the floor with another 3-pointer.
The Trojans' Nick Larson hit yet another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 31-26. Larson finished with 12 points.
The biggest play of the half, however, was not a steal or long-range 3-pointer, but when Keondre DeShields was called for his third foul with around four minutes left in the second quarter.
"It seemed to me when Keondre was in the game, we were okay (handling North Catholic's pressure defense). And, that's all I'll say about that," said Hauger. "It was a two-point game. Keondre sat the last 4:01. We can't have him on the bench."
Rodney Gallagher's three-point play with 3:17 left cut the deficit to 32-29, but Hurray hit a 3-pointer on the Trojans' next possession to run the lead to six points, 35-29.
North Catholic led 39-33 at halftime and it would've been a little more had Ellery's 3-pointer at the buzzer not been waved off.
The Trojans made nine 3-pointers in the game with seven in the first half. Larson and Hurry made three apiece.
"They shot the hell out of the ball. It wasn't any secret who their shooters were," said Hauger. "Obviously, they're a solid team. They are well disciplined and they run their offense really well. There were some things we worked on and could've done better.
"It is what it is."
Hauger added, "You gotta fake help and recover. You have to mix it up on them.
"And, you have to have weak side help come over and then you have to rotate. We didn't do a very good job of that."
DeShields picked up his fourth foul in the backcourt with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter. Gallagher was called for his third foul about four minutes later.
North Catholic steadily pulled away with DeShields on the bench, increasing its lead to 50-36 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
"Early on we were moving the ball pretty good and as the game went along, we were standing a little too much," said Hauger. "You can't replace (DeShields and Gallagher). I don't give them a break. I take a timeout."
North Catholic increased its lead to 59-42 after three quarters. Andrew Maddolon sparked the Trojans' offense with 12 of his game-high 25 points.
"We went into a zone for a little while and that didn't work either so we had to go back to man," said Hauger. "They keep moving the ball. You cannot stop. You have to be active, on your feet and ready to go."
Laurel Highlands overcame a fourth quarter deficit against Belle Vernon for an overtime victory in the quarterfinals. The Mustangs seemed poised for another furious late rally when Gallagher's 3-pointer with about five minutes left made the score 63-52.
Gallagher led the Mustangs with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. DeShields scored nine points, had six assists and four rebounds.
Patrick Cavanagh picked up some of the slack during DeShields' absence with 10 points and eight rebounds. Antwon Black scored eight points and had three rebounds.
However, there would be no magic this time with North Catholic closing out the game with an 11-7 advantage.
