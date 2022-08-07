Harison Laskey faltered a bit on the back nine at Uniontown Country Club, but held his game together enough Sunday to win his fourth consecutive C. Harper Fayette County Open title.
Laskey shot 75 in the final round for a three-day total of 8-over 221. Jeremy Enslen, the last golfer outside of Laskey to win the county title, carded 74 to finish two strokes behind with 10-over 223.
Laskey entered the final round with a three-stroke lead over Enslen and a four-stroke advantage over Santino Marchitello. Marchitello finished third at 225 after shooting 75 in the final round.
Laskey shot 2-under on the front nine and made the turn with an 8-stroke lead over Enslen. But, given recent history, both understood a late charge was possible.
“I had the 8-stroke lead on No. 10. Thank God,” said Laskey. “I think this was the most substantial lead on the back I’ve had (in his career).
“Nothing was that comfortable on the back nine. I just really didn’t do anything right.
“Jeremy played solid, but he definitely didn’t have his ‘A’ game, or I would’ve been in trouble.”
“I tried,” said Enslen. “I played so bad on the front. And, in my opinion, the front is easier. Harison played good on the front and the opposite on the back nine.”
Enslen and Laskey have been in the final group for the past seven or eight championships, and enjoy playing golf in the same grouping.
Laskey continued, saying, “What’s really cool is we’re good friends. We were talking about (the late round rallies).”
The big swing happened on No. 13, a par-4 with a big, sloping green.
“Jeremy chipped in for birdie and I bogeyed. I gave two back right there,” said Laskey.
“He was up three shots with four to go,” said Enslen. “I needed to par No. 15. I had a good shot in, but it spun off the green.”
Laskey had a cushion entering the final hole, so his closing double bogey only affected the difference between first and second.
“I was down four going into No. 18. This isn’t going to happen,” said Enslen, adding, “It’s golf.”
The final round had a solid following, especially on the clubhouse deck that looks over the finishing hole.
“A setting like this adds a little pressure,” said Enslen.
Laskey played in the final group with fellow LH grads Marchitello, a former champion, and Fred David, along with Enslen.
“Really? I didn’t really think about us being from Laurel Highlands. That’s impressive. It’s really cool,” said Laskey. “It’s always nice to play with Santino. I don’t get to play with him a lot.
“That was a lot of fun and we’re lucky with the weather. No rain.”
Golf no longer dominates the days of Laskey and Enslen with work and family, though that didn’t alter their desire to make a run at the title.
“Golf used to be my No. 1 priority. Now, it’s the kids,” said Enslen. “I haven’t played much this year. I played fine.”
“I don’t have time to practice and play like I used to,” said Laskey. “I wanted to win it. You don’t want to let yourself down.”
Pat Calvaresi and John Lenkey, both former champions, shared the best round of the top 10 finishers with 2-over 73. They also shared fourth place at 229.
David shot 77 in the final round to finish alone in sixth with a three-day total of 230.
Bro Tajc (79, 234), Dan Glover (80, 236), Marcus Ondra (85, 240), and Danae Rugola (84, 240) rounded out the top 10.
