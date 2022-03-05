PITTSBURGH — Mount Pleasant freshman Lily King bookended record-setting performances and Mapletown’s Ella Menear had one of her own in between on the second day of the WPIAL Class AA Swimming & Diving Championships Friday afternoon at Trees Pool.
King opened the meet by winning the 100 freestyle for her second individual gold medal and second meet record. She touched the wall in 50.03 seconds, edging the previous WPIAL meet record time of 50.08 seconds set by Geibel Catholic’s Emily Zimcosky in 2016.
“I didn’t what the record was until this morning,” said King, adding, “I had goal times set, lower in the 50s (seconds) or high in the 40s.”
King has established quite a base for her career in high school swimming.
“I do sometimes forget I am a freshman,” King said with a smile. “Everyone is so supportive of me.”
Teammate Trinity Graft was sixth in the 100 freestyle in 55.54 seconds.
King closed the meet as the anchor for the Lady Vikings’ 400 freestyle relay that included Reegan Brown, Graft and SaraJo Gardner. The quartet finished in 3:32.12, eclipsing the record of 3:32.66 set by Oakland Catholic in 2002.
The Lady Vikings had a big lead in the team standings entering the second day and didn’t let up, finishing with 296 points. Blackhawk was runner-up with 232 points.
“We are all very excited,” King said of the team title. “The coaches are doing such a good job pushing us to where we are today.”
Menear set two pool records last year at Upper St. Clair and added a WPIAL record with her repeat gold medal in the 100 backstroke. The junior finished in 54.10 seconds, breaking the previous time of 54.51 seconds set my Mars’ Margaret Gruber in 2013.
“I’m just super pumped,” said Menear. “Yesterday’s (gold medal in the 200 IM) gave me motivation coming into today. My goal was to get the WPIAL record, but it was not on my mind.
“I’m super excited.”
Menear steadily pulled away in the final 50 yards.
“I felt really strong in my first 50,” said Menear, adding, “My underwaters are always strong.”
Menear said the medals were the payoff for early morning workouts and time spent in the pool.
“All the hard work and dedication goes into this feeling. It’s insane,” said Menear. “I’m just really grateful to my family and coach.
“I put a lot of pressure on myself and I don’t want to let anybody down.”
The Lady Vikings’ Kiersten O’Connor finished second to Menear in 58.99 seconds. Gardner won the bronze medal in 59.26 seconds.
Gardner, a junior, also won gold medals with the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays and was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
“I hoped to get a better time in my backstroke,” said Gardner, a junior. “I’m happy with my 50 (freestyle). I cut time.”
As for the team title, Gardner offered, “We knew coming in it was possible to win the overall title. We wanted the last relay.”
Elizabeth Forward senior Hailey Yurkovich won the silver medal in the 500 freestyle for the second year in a row after winning bronze as a freshman and sophomore. She finished the distance race in 5:13.15. Shady Side Academy’s Maeve Kelley breezed to the gold in 4:59.75.
“I had a faster time last year, but I’m okay with that. My splits got a little slower,” said Yurkovich, adding, “I worked hard. Hard work really pays off.”
Although only first place finishers are guaranteed berths into the state meet, the PIAA field returns to pre-pandemic field of 32 swimmers for individual events. The WPIAL traditionally qualifies a lot of swimmers, so Yurkovich is pretty much a safe bet to be swimming at Bucknell.
“I want give it my all in my last two weeks of my last year (as a high school swimmer),” said Yurkovich.
Laurel Highlands’ Ella Ciez won bronze in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.10. Teammate Elizabeth Thomas was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 59.43 seconds.
Ciez also won bronze in the 200 IM on the opening day of the district meet.
“I had a two second PR (personal best) and I made the YMCA nationals (cut),” Ciez said of the breaststroke.
Ciez looked forward to the final meet of the season, adding, “I want to get a better time and medal at states. I just want to keep lowering my times.”
Ringgold’s Natalie Noll was fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:21.39.
Belle Vernon’s Marlee Davis, Martyna Maley, Melina Stratigos and Delaney Patterson placed eighth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:49.25. Patterson opened the meet by singing the National Anthem.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:05.10.
