CONNELLSVILLE — Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo simply wanted to successfully defend her FCCA Cross Country Championship title Thursday afternoon when she took to Connellsville’s home course.
Quarzo not only won her second county meet title, but did so in record-breaking time, even though she had to backtrack a little after turning around the wrong cone in the homestretch.
“I could’ve sworn it was the second cone,” explained Quarzo.
The junior completed the course on Connellsville’s campus in 18:43, though she wasn’t looking to do so.
“Honestly, I was not too focused on time. I just wanted to hopefully win,” said Quarzo. “I told myself not to focus on the other racers and just on myself.
“Especially on this course, I wanted to try to get a lead and not go out so hard. I wanted to go out with a good pace and stay with it.”
The county title remains on the mantle of the Quarzo home for the sixth straight year after older sister Gionna won four in a row. Jolena Quarzo placed second to her sister two years ago as a freshman.
Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer place second with a time of 19:46.
“It’s always good to keep (Jolena) in my sights. She motivates me to get my best time,” said Trimmer. “My goal was to come in second.”
Trimmer ran against Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Albert Gallatin in the section, but was unfamiliar with Belle Vernon, notably Viva Kreis.
“I don’t remember (Viva) from last year. I just wanted to stay ahead of her,” said Trimmer.
Trimmer was pleased with her finish, but felt she could’ve done so a little faster.
“(Her time) could’ve been better. I’ve been having with my ankle. I was a little concerned with the uneven surfaces,” said Trimmer. “I was more focused on place (than time) today.”
The reason Trimmer didn’t remember Kreis because the junior didn’t compete in the county meet last year. Kreis finished third with a time of 21:16.
“(Hope Trimmer) is in my grade. I looked at her times. My goal was third place, and I accomplished that,” said Kreis. “I can’t complain.”
As for her first trip around Connellsville course, Kreis said, “It’s an okay course. I like the final stretch with everyone cheering for us.”
The race for All-County honors, as well as for the county team championship, began to unfold after Kreis finished.
Uniontown’s Emily Angelo placed fourth in 21:32. Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez and Roz Perozzi crossed the finish line in 21:50 for fifth and sixth places.
The Lady Raiders’ Lydia Stanton was right on the Lady Leopards’ heels, finishing seventh in 21:51. Teammate Grace Trimmer was eighth in 22:04.
Maggie McPoyle earned All-County honors for the first time with a ninth-place finish 22:42.
“I was shooting for just the top 10,” said McPoyle.
Ryleigh Kelley’s late sprint not only netted the Uniontown senior All-County honors in 10th place in 22:55, but her surge helped her pass two Belle Vernon runners to provide the important place for the team title.
The Lady Raiders won the team title with 31 points. Belle Vernon was second with 39. Connellsville placed third with 85 and Laurel Highlands was fourth with 101 points.
Adrienne Mattey was the top finisher for Laurel Highlands, placing 14th in 23:55.
Albert Gallatin’s Emma Rubenstein placed 30th with a time of 32:53.
