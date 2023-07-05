The annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk has pretty much coursed the same streets around the South Side of Connellsville and South Connellsville in its previous 40 years.
The route had been altered a few times over the past four decades because of brick removal and paving of Isabella Road, and field and track work at Connellsville Stadium.
The traditional course will be rerouted this go-around when runners and walkers toe the line for the 41st edition of the race on July 12 that honors John Woodruff, the gold medalist in the 800 meters at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics.
The runners start at 7 p.m. with the walkers to follow a couple minutes later.
The changes are the result of a bridge replacement (with a culvert) at the base of John Woodruff Way (South Arch Street) just north of Connellsville Stadium.
The adjusted course still starts on Arch Street, but now just south of Ohio Street entrance into the stadium and proceeding south towards South Connellsville.
For those familiar with the course, the new track basically goes backwards for the first 1½ miles or so.
Competitors turn left onto Woodlawn, make a quick right onto Aetna, and another quick left onto Gibson. The route follows Gibson to a left onto Oak Street and then a quick veer onto Reidmore Road. This portion of the new course is arguably the most challenging, following to a sharp left from Reidmore to the top of Isabella Road.
(The top elevation atop Isabella Road is reached about 1¼ miles in, as opposed to 1.6 miles on the traditional route.)
Runners and walkers continue along Isabella Road until a left onto Newmyer Street and downhill two blocks to a left onto Oak Street. They then follow along Oak Street two blocks to a right on Austin Avenue.
(The home of Jamie McPoyle is on the course as it continues along Oak Street. McPoyle was a teacher at Connellsville who passed away on May 28 after a battle with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma cancer. McPoyle had friends push him along the course in a wheelchair last year.)
There is one last left at the Austin Park onto Race Street. Then, in a couple blocks, competitors make a right onto Gibson and follow the course back to the stadium and the finish at the 50-yard line.
(Walkers and runners should be aware of deep storm grates at the intersections of Arch and Woodlawn streets, and Austin and Race streets.)
Early registration has closed, but runners and walkers can register for $30 on July 11 during the early packet pickup at New Haven Hose on North Seventh Street from 6-8 p.m. Competitors can also register the night of the race at the stadium.
The first 500 registrants are guaranteed to receive the long-sleeve race shirt and souvenir glass.
The traditional Kid’s Fun Run, at no cost, begins on the track at 6 p.m. Runners and walkers are welcomed to attend the post-race party at Bud Murphy’s from 8-10 p.m.
A word to the wise to competitors and spectators attending the annual 5K. There is one way into the stadium with the closure of South Arch Street.
The detour along South Pittsburgh Street basically turns into the beginning/ending of the 5K course, so allow additional time to get to the stadium. (Detour signs are placed to follow.)
Additionally, the parking lot to the north of the stadium (the Woodruff oak end of the stadium) has fewer spots with construction equipment and closure of a sizable portion of the auxiliary lot.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger is the defending men’s 5K run champion. Ebensburg’s Amy O’Donnell won the women’s 5K run.
Carl Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, was the men’s 5K walk champion, and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won her 17th walking title.
Proceeds from the race benefit the John Woodruff Memorial Scholarship. A $1,500 scholarship is awarded to a boy and girl graduate who competed in track and field at Connellsville, and are attending college.
The 35th scholarships were awarded to Hailey Murray and Dylan Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.