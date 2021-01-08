High school basketball teams will try for a second time to get the season rolling tonight.
Only a few local teams got in a game on Dec. 11 before Gov. Wolf shut down sports until Jan. 4, when teams began practicing again.
Most squads have been working all week, trying to work off rust from the layoff.
“The first day was a little bit rough, but it got better,” said Uniontown boys basketball coach Rob Kezmarsky, whose team opens with a Section 3-AAAA game at Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. today.
The Red Raiders are one of 13 local boys teams scheduled to play today along with nine girls teams.
Kezmarsky added, “I think we’re going to play, but we’re still 24 hours away.”
That’s the world of sports in the COVID-19 pandemic, where one positive test can cause havoc with the schedule.
Kezmarsky felt his team was off to a good start in December.
“We were lucky. We got our practices in, we had two really good scrimmages that got our kids some confidence,” Kezmarsky said. “To have that layoff set us back but I’m sure everybody’s in the same boat. We didn’t do anything because you weren’t allowed.
“The kids showed much improvement from our very first practice until the season was supposed to start. Now it was like starting all over again. If you don’t play basketball for a couple weeks it takes awhile to get that back, your shot, you struggle with your breathing, things like that.
“We saw a big difference by time we had our third practice this week.”
Scrimmages are one thing, but Kezmarsky said his team is antsy to get out on the floor when it counts.
“These kids need to play a game,” he said. “It’s January 7th and these kids haven’t played an actual game yet.
“Unfortunately, we go right into section play, on Belle Vernon’s floor against a very good team that’s ranked third in the WPIAL. But, we’ll go there and see where we’re at as a team.”
Another issue is schools deciding their mask policy.
“We wear them all the time except when we’re active,” Kezmarsky said. “If you’re on the bench and not in the game you wear your mask. Once in the game you take it off. I think most schools are like that.”
Not all, though. Some schools have set policies that state their players are required to wear masks while playing and its teams won’t play opponents who refuse to do the same. Those games will be canceled.
Basketball isn’t the only sport kicking back into action today. Three wrestling matches and one bowling match involving area teams are also on the slate (See complete schedule on B2).
Most sports will have an altered postseason this winter.
The WPIAL will hold open boys and girls basketball tournaments with all teams eligible to participate. The WPIAL will seed all teams with the higher seeded team hosting each game up until the finals on Feb. 27 with those sites to be determined.
Only district champions will advance to the PIAA quarterfinals, which begin on March 19. State finals are set to be played March 25-27 at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Wrestling will hold its section team tournaments on Feb. 8, which will include the top two wrestlers from each sub-section. The Class AA and AAA team quarterfinals will be held on Feb. 10 with the finals set for Feb. 13.
The WPIAL individual tournament, which will include the top six wrestlers at each weight, begins on Feb. 16. The Class AA finals are scheduled for Feb. 20 at Canon-McMillan. The Class AAA WPIAL and regional tournaments, which will include the top eight wrestlers at each weight, will also be held at Canon-McMillan on Feb. 27.
Dates for the PIAA individual wrestling tournament have yet to be determined.
In the pool, WPIAL diving championships are scheduled for Feb. 26 (Class AA) and Feb. 27 (Class AAA) at North Allegheny, while the site and date for the swimming championships are not set yet, although the time frame is reportedly March 1-7. PIAA diving and swimming finals have yet to be determined.
In rifle, the top two teams in each section will meet in the WPIAL championships on Feb. 16 at Dormont Mt. Lebanon Sports Club with individual championships set for Feb. 18. All WPIAL matches will be held virtually with each team shooting on its home range and coaches making arrangements to score.
The state finals are scheduled for Feb. 23-25.
In hockey, the PIHL will begin play on Monday, Jan. 11. State finals will be held on April 24. Most teams played at least three games before the shutdown, with Ringgold and Elizabeth Forward playing seven already, and Connellsville getting five in the books.
