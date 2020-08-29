Better late than never.
At least that’s how Uniontown football coach Cedric Lloyd sees his school district’s sudden reversal in thinking on fall varsity sports.
The Uniontown Area School District announced Friday that it will, indeed, participate in all fall sports, clearing the way for its football, boys soccer and girls soccer programs to proceed with their seasons.
In reaction to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tom Wolf’s recommendation that fall sports be postponed until at least Jan. 1, Uniontown originally opted to cancel those three sports, but decided to give the go-ahead for golf, cross country and girls volleyball.
The abrupt change caught Lloyd by surprise.
“I wasn’t aware of anything other than it was a consideration,” Lloyd said.
Now his team must scramble to get caught up with the rest of the WPIAL, although Lloyd isn’t sure that’s possible.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said the fourth-year coach. “It’s going to be a few weeks before we can get up to speed, and even then, you’re not going to catch up to certain teams that have been going since late May, early June. Three weeks isn’t enough time.”
Even so, it’s better than not playing at all, according to Lloyd.
“It gives the kids experience and you hate to lose a year,” Lloyd said. “I do understand the decisions that were made and the concern for the kids. We want to be safe.”
Uniontown was originally set to open at Albert Gallatin on Aug. 28, but that game was wiped out when the PIAA voted to push back the start of the season.
The Red Raiders also had a home game against Laurel Highlands at Bill Power Stadium slated for Sept. 11, which is now the first week of the season. That match-up was scrapped when Uniontown originally opted out of football for the fall, which led to the Mustangs and Colonials setting up a game against each other that night in York Run.
As of Friday afternoon, Uniontown’s revamped schedule was still in the process of being set, but its highly unlikely the team will play a game on Sept. 11.
“At this point, I don’t know the schedule,” said Lloyd.
“It’s a tough situation to be in but it’s better than not playing at all. We’re going to go to work and try to execute the things that we can do successfully and move forward.”
Uniontown’s decision leaves Summit Academy as the only WPIAL high school not participating in fall sports.
