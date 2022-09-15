Kataira Rhodes scored the game-winning goal in the second half to lift Belle Vernon to a 2-1 victory Wednesday night against visiting Ringgold in Section 2-AAA action.
Thursday, September 15, 2022 1:42 AM
Farrah Reader assisted on the goal and scored the home team's lone goal in the first half. Abby Showman assisted on the goal.
Victoria Rodriguez made six saves to preserve the victory for Belle Vernon (2-3-0, 3-3-1).
Elizabeth Forward 4, Laurel Highlands 1 -- Mia Valeria scored two goals to lead the Lady Warriors to a Section 2-AAA victory.
Giovanna Ferraro and Brooklyn Baldensperger also scored for Elizabeth Forward.
Jocelyn Radcliffe scored the lone goal for Laurel Highlands.
Waynesburg Central 6, Charleroi 1 -- Ashlyn Basinger scored all six goals in the Lady Raiders' Section 2-A home victory.
Basinger scored five goals in the first half and the sixth about 10 minutes into the second half. Brynn Kirby assisted on two of the goals, while Emily Mahle and Rylei Rastoka had one assist apiece.
The Lady Raiders' Peyton Cowell made 16 saves.
McKenna DeUnger scored the Lady Cougars' lone goal.
Girls tennis
Section singles tournament -- Belle Vernon's Gabriella Duci advanced to the Section 2-AA third-place match after a pair of victories.
Duci, a freshman, opened with a 10-1 victory over Washington's Adele Zimmerman. She defeated Chartiers Valley's Delaney Fox, 10-0, in the second round. Duci lost to top-seeded Nicole Kempton, of South Park, 10-0, in the semifinals.
She plays South Park's Haley Spitznagel for the third berth into the WPIAL championship.
Ringgold's Alexis Davis opened with a 10-2 win over Avella's Bryn Riley. She lost to Spitznagel in the second round, 10-1. The Lady Rams' Elizabeth Talaga was defeated by Fox in the first round, 10-2.
Connellsville's Morgan Adams and Ava McClean both lost in the first round of the Section 1-AAA tournament. Adams fell to Gateway's Sophia Hernandez, 10-1. McClean lost by the same score to Latrobe's Avery Massero.
