Caroline Rice scored 32 points in Bentworth’s 53-27 non-section victory over Geibel Catholic on Wednesday at Geibel Catholic High School.
Rice made five three-pointers and the Lady Bearcats (0-4, 3-8) jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first quarter. Bentworth outscored the Lady Gators, 13-8, in the second for a 24-12 halftime advantage.
The Lady Bearcats had a 18-10 edge in the third and 11-5 in the fourth.
Gayle Pokol led Geibel Catholic (1-3, 1-7) in scoring with 12 points, and teammate Maia Stevenson had 10.
Bentworth’s Grace Skerbetz put in eight points.
