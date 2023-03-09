The emotions of Monessen’s girls basketball players have gone up and down like a yo-yo the last few days as their scheduled PIAA Class A playoff opener approached.
The Lady Greyhounds were riding high after having won a section title and earned a spot in the state tournament with a consolation win over Avella last Wednesday night.
The players’ emotions plummeted, though, after a miscommunication had the team thinking it was going to make Saturday’s long ride to Otto Eldred High School in Duke Center on a standard yellow school bus.
“We did this last year,” Monessen coach Janine Vertacnik said. “We went up to Elk County Catholic and it was like a three hour and 15 minute bus ride. It was a long day on a Wednesday night. The game was at 7 and we didn’t get home until 1:30. The kids were tired. It was hard to be motivated.
“This is another 45 minutes beyond that. At least this time it’s on a Saturday so the girls don’t have to worry about going to school the next day.”
The Monessen school board, however, had apparently just balked at the cost in its first inquiry into getting the team a charter bus for Saturday’s game — approximately a 200-mile trek — but hadn’t nixed the idea altogether. It eventually did secure a charter bus from T.A. Nelson Coach Lines in Connellsville for the 3 p.m. game.
“We originally thought we were going to get a (charter) bus, one that we requested, but I guess financially it was a little bit more than they anticipated,” Vertacnik said.
“I guess they had called the (charter) bus company and it was ‘X’ amount of dollars and too high. That’s when we got it out on social media if somebody can help these girls. But then they informed us they were going to call around to try to find a better price somewhere and that’s where there was a misunderstanding. They were going to find one (a charter bus) but just looking for one a little cheaper.”
Before that happened, the Lady Greyhounds’ plight reached social media and the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team got involved, informing the team it would cover the cost of the charter bus.
“The parents got involved and we got a lot of people to help and somehow the Penguins found out and they thought it would something nice to do and they would take care of it,” Vertacnik said. “Then the school board came through and said we’ve found a bus.”
When the players first thought they would again have to ride a school bus on a long PIAA trip, they were crushed, according Vertacnik.
“They were obviously disappointed because you play for five months, you sacrifice and give your all, they win a section title, you win your way into the states and then after all that they’re feeling like they’re not being appreciated enough,” she said.
The school board revealed at Tuesday night’s meeting that it would pay for the charter bus but thanked the Penguins for their offer.
“We’re going to go to the school board meeting and thank them for stepping forward on this,” Vertacnik said before heading to the meeting.
“Right now the girls are elated, they’re happy, they’re appreciative and they’re going to give their best at the game.”
The Lady Greyhounds (17-6), the fifth-place team out of the WPIAL, will face an extremely tough task in playing Otto Eldred (23-2), according to Vertacnik.
“We’re playing the District 9 champions with their district player of the year (Katie Sheeler) who scored 1,500 points, and I’m down to seven kids right now with three freshmen. It’s like a Hoosiers,” Vertacnik said with a chuckle. “I’m not saying we can’t win because it’s March Madness, anything can happen.
“It’s a boy-girl doubleheader because their boys team made the playoffs, too. So there’s gong to be a fierce crowd of Otto Eldred fans. But that’s a great atmosphere and we’re looking forward to it. We’re going to give it our best as we have been all year.”
Regardless of the outcome, Vertacnik said the bottom line is that her squad deserved to make the trip in style.
“We’ll certainly be a lot more comfortable, more well rested and more mentally ready to give a good effort as opposed to riding four hours on a stiff seat,” she said.
A positive for Vertacnik that arose from the situation was how many people were willing to help her team out.
“I guess through Facebook and Twitter I heard there were all kinds of posts, people sharing and other communities donating money,” she said. “It just goes to show you in sports, that’s how important it is. Small communities and even our own community, people bond together for a common cause for kids. It doesn’t matter what your race or religion or whatever, everybody bonds together when it’s about the kids. We want things to be good for them.
“It shows you no matter what goes on in the world, small communities stick together to do whatever is necessary to see that kids get the best opportunity. So between our community and the surround communities, we couldn’t be more thankful.
“We’re flattered and we’re honored and we hope we can represent our school well when we go up there.”
