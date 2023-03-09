Mon girls bus piaa

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Monessen defenders MyAsia Majors (left), Harmony Wynn (4), Hailey Johnson (5) and Na’Jaziah Carter (3) surround Geibel Catholic’s Amanda Hoffer (12) during a game on Jan. 27. The Lady Greyhounds will travel approximately 200 miles to Otto Eldred High School in Duke Center to play in the first round of the PIAA Class A girls basketball tournament.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

The emotions of Monessen’s girls basketball players have gone up and down like a yo-yo the last few days as their scheduled PIAA Class A playoff opener approached.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.