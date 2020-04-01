John Nurminen’s career has taken him far away from Bear Rocks, but the Geibel Catholic graduate credits the roots he established in the area for his professional success.
Nurminen is the golf course superintendent at Rancho San Lucas, Los Cabos, superintendent at Nativa Golf and Director of Agronomy at Cabo del Sol, Ocean Golf Course, but his journey to those prestigious positions began as a member of the Gators’ golf team under coach John McFarland.
The 1991 Geibel graduate matriculated to Penn State Fayette and then continued on to the main campus where he graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in turf grass science.
Nurminen worked his way back to the area to embark on his professional career.
“My first superintendent job was at Mon Valley Country Club. I was there from 1997 through 2000,” said Nurminen. “I went to Nemacolin for a year, and then I was at Cherry Creek Golf Club (in Youngwood) for nine years.”
While at Cherry Creek, Nurminen branched out into other endeavors.
“I started a turf construction company and was teaching at Westmoreland County Community College (which is located across the road from Cherry Creek). I taught agronomy. It was real on the golf course. I used Cherry Creek as a lab,” explained Nurminen, adding with a laugh,”And, I had free labor.”
Nurminen also worked with Wallgrow International as regional director of agronomy and Mid-America Golf & Landscape in Lees Summit, Mo., as a superintendent.
His journeys eventually landed Nurminen in the Baja Peninsula where he currently oversees two top-flight courses.
The Cabo Del Sol has two destination courses located at the tip of Baja, with the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Sea of Cortez (Gulf of California) to the east.
“Los Cabos is the end of the world,” described Nurminen.
The Cove Club Golf Course (formerly the Ocean Course) is a Jack Nicklaus design and the Desert Course was designed by Tom Weiskopf. The Cove Club Golf Course opened in 1994 and stretches along the Sea of Cortez for more than a mile and has four ocean-front holes above the Pacific Ocean.
“In 2021, the Cove Club will become a very exclusive club with 365 members,” said Nurminen.
Nurminen implemented the changes to the course.
“I’m the coordinator for all of the work. They came in with the design and it was up to me to integrate it,” he explained.
Nurminen has an environmentally-sound approach to his superintendent work.
“We’re very conscientious of the environment and the Pacific. We use an IBM system and have an integrated pest control,” said Nurminen. “We have low use of toxic materials. We use natural materials, all kind of out-of-the box ideas.
“Every grass is a quality grass with proper management technique. There’s a constant learning period.”
The learning period also deals with insects that want to destroy the hard work of Nurminen and his hard-working staff.
“We had chinch bug problems we never had before. You get on your knees and find answers, solutions,” said Nurminen. “We are striving for perfection every day.”
One element of weather Nurminen doesn’t have to worry about as he did in Pennsylvania is a bone-chilling frost.
“The coldest it gets in Cabo is high 40s. It’s usually mid-70s and up. The summers are excruciatingly hot,” said Nurminen.
The Cabo del Sol courses recently received the 2020 Editors’ Choice Award from Golf Digest for the “Best Resorts in The Americas.” Four courses in the Los Cabos region were tabbed as destination locations in Mexico and Central America.
Nurminen said the area is in a growth period.
“Four Seasons is going to break ground in April, There’s lots of development,” said Nurminen. “Cabo San Lucas has five of the top 100 golf courses. It’s full of hotels.
“Sport fishing is huge. The Pacific Ocean and Sea of Cortez wrap around (the peninsula).”
The location also offers another experience on the waters.
“It’s a big area for grey whales. It’s a lot of fun,” said Nurminen.
Cabo San Lucas is a destination spot for folks from around the world, notably from south Asia, so concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have effected Nurminen and his staff.
“They said to shelter where you are. My shelter is on a golf course,” said Nurminen. “We’re doing what we can to keep clean and disinfected.
“We’re expecting a 12 million dollar loss in revenue. That’s a severe kick. We’re an international golf destination. We had a lot of Asian tourists from China, Japan and Korea in November and December. The risk of contagions is here.
“This is a life-altering event, like 9-11. You just keep your fingers crossed and help your neighbors.”
Nurminen continued, adding, “You have to have the mentality to keep going and keep up with the clientele. We’ll cut expenses and play it out.
“We have to keep key personnel happy.”
Nurminen and his wife Yanet Castillo have two sons, John Alan and Justin, and a daughter, Jordan.
Nurminen also enjoys life outside when he’s not working on a golf course.
“All my children were on mountain bikes before three with no training wheels,” said Nurminen. “There are 10 miles of single track trails.
“I like it on the mountain. There’s a certain beauty.”
Nurminen is proof you can take the boy out of Pittsburgh, but not Pittsburgh out of the boy.
“My boys play football. We wear Steelers gear,” noted Nurminen.
Nurminen also takes a busman’s holiday of sorts with a small farm he operates in an environmentally-friendly manner.
“The farm is 6,400 feet above sea level,” said Nurminen.
But, at heart, that’s how Nurminen sees himself, a farmer.
“I’m just a high-tech farmer,” said Nurminen. “I love the teaching, it’s the gift that keeps giving. It’s trickle-down agronomics.”
