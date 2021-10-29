CALIFORNIA — Jolena Quarzo was the odds-on-favorite to repeat her title Thursday afternoon in the WPIAL Class AA Cross Country Championship at Roadman Park.
And, the Brownsville junior didn’t disappoint, cruising to her second-straight gold medal in a time of 19:04.
Quarzo pulled into the lead early and steadily put distance between herself and the field.
Large sections of the course were muddy, something Quarzo was keenly aware to be on the alert for.
“I was (careful),” said Quarzo. “I didn’t want to slow down. You have to relax. Everyone is in the same position as you.
“I’m a little disappointed with my time, but it was muddy and you can’t come in and expect to PR.”
Quarzo wasn’t alone on the Class AA awards podium with Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer winning bronze, Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis 10th and Ringgold’s Charlee Leach in 12th place.
Trimmer was edged out of the silver medal by hundredths of a second last year. This time around, a different Montour runner, Harley Kletz, won the silver medal with a time of 19:39.7. Trimmer was third in 20:06.6.
Trimmer said she lost ground in the middle mile, the hilliest part of the course.
“As soon as we hit the hill, I tried to surge before. She surged on the hill. I surged a little to much early and paid for it on the way up,” said Trimmer. “I had in my head I could stay with the Montour girl today. I was third last year. It was super fun to have that finish last year.”
Part of Trimmer’s strategy was to run without a watch.
“I didn’t wear my watch today. I just wanted to focus on place,” explained Trimmer.
The district final was last held on the Cal course in 2019, a race Trimmer didn’t finish.
“I was DNF on this course twice (as the TSTCA Invitational) that year. I was great to conquer this course,” said Trimmer.
Kreis missed the championship last year with an injury. She returned with a medal and berth into the state meet in a time of 21:12.0.
“I’m so excited,” said the junior. “The conditions on the hill weren’t the best, but the weather was perfect. I was really excited how (the race) panned out.
“And, I’m going to states. I’m bringing Belle Vernon back to states.”
Kreis had a solid final mile to place in the top 10.
“I caught a couple Beaver girls coming into the home stretch,” said Kreis, adding, “I have no regrets after the way I ran.”
Leach earned her medal with a time of 21:16.8.
“I started off really aggressive. I had to get my mindset focused. Once I did, I just went,” said Leach. “The main goal I had was to get my goal to medal in the states.”
Leach worked her way through the field.
“I was 18th, not a good position to be in at all. I wanted to stay with a pack going up the big hill. I was working with Viva from Belle Vernon. I started to pick off people around the tennis courts,” said Leach. “I told myself ‘I got this. I got to keep going and not let it go away.”
Southmoreland’s Lexi Ohler (16, 21:40.5), Elizabeth Forward’s Laci Schwirian (21, 22:03.87), and Emily Angelo (22, 22:04.67) also earned berths into the state meet. The top 24 runners advanced.
“I knew I was in the clump. I knew I was close to not going,” said Schwirian. “My overall goal was to do my best.”
Angelo also knew she was near the cut.
“I was third to the last spot. I worked on placement. It was hard to make a move,” said Angelo. “I’m surprised. I wanted to go (to states). I just want to go to run (the state meet) for more of the experience.”
Angelo also most had a problem with the mud.
“I felt my foot pop out of my shoe. I was able to push it back in,” said Angelo.
Ringgold’s Ryan Wilson just missed advancing to the state meet, placing 26th overall in 22:12.4.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis and Alina McClaflin earned berths out of the Class A race. Georgagis finished 10th in 21:43.7. McClaflin was 27th with a time of 23:01.2.
“I was trying to stay in the top 10,” said Georgagis. “My goal was to get under 22 and I did. The course was so muddy. I slid, but I caught myself.
“I just wanted to make it to my first state meet. I hope to be in the top 25. That’s a good goal. I’m so happy to be going.”
McClaflin hoped to pace off Georgagis.
“I wanted to try to stay close to Ana,” said McClaflin. “I really wanted to get 21-something (minutes).
“I passed a girl close to the end. She was so close I knew I could pass her.
“I’m just glad I ran well enough to make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.