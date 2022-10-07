Uniontown will be back in Fayette County for Week 6 of the high school football season after a tough road trip to Windber.
That’s just fine with Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries who watched his independent team fall to the 5-1 Ramblers, 40-0.
“We played those two close games between AG and Valley at home that could’ve gone either way but then last week we did not play well at all against Windber,” Jeffries said.
“They’re really solid but we didn’t handle the road trip well. We never seem to. Since I’ve been here we’ve never played well on a long travel game except for in 2001 we played at Johnstown. We beat them pretty bad in the rain. That’s the only time I can remember us going a far distance and playing really well.”
Uniontown (2-4) won’t have far to go tonight. The Red Raiders travel to Redstone Field in Republic for their second meeting of the season with Brownsville (0-5). Uniontown defeated the Falcons 40-7 on Sept. 2 at home.
“Hopefully we bounce back, the kids get the intensity back and we get back on track,” said Jeffries who is stressing to his players not to take another win for granted.
“We don’t want to be overconfident. It is a local rivalry and you figure a couple bounces here or there could turn the game around this time. And I’m worried because Brownsville ran a completely different offense last week than they did the first time we played them. So we have to prepare for two different offenses.”
Uniontown will return to Bill Power Stadium next week when it hosts a WPIAL team in Waynesburg Central. Jeffries admitted he prefers playing teams closer to home.
“When you play those teams travel is never a concern, some of our players know some of the other players and those games just have a better atmosphere,” Jeffries said.
This is Uniontown’s second season as an independent and Jeffries is pleased with the program’s progress so far.
“I think overall we’re definitely going in the right direction, we’re getting better,” Jeffries said. “We have to be out of the WPIAL at least one more year and then after that we’ll reassess and figure out what we want to do as a school and as a staff.”
While Frazier (0-3, 0-6) hosted Greensburg Central Catholic (2-0, 4-2) in an Eastern Conference game Thursday night, all other area teams are in action tonight with 7 p.m. kickoffs.
That includes the only two undefeated teams left, Elizabeth Forward and Mapletown.
The Warriors (1-0, 6-0) host a good Mount Pleasant squad (1-0, 4-2) in a Class 3A Interstate Conference game. Elizabeth Forward has won 13 consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season.
In other Interstate matchups, Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-2) plays Greensburg Salem (0-1, 3-3) at Offutt Field and Southmoreland (0-1, 2-4) is at South Allegheny (0-1, 1-5).
The undefeated Maples (3-0, 6-0) are tied with Monessen (3-0, 4-2) for first place in the Class 1A Tri-County South Conference. The two are scheduled to meet at Mapletown on Oct. 21.
You won’t find Mapletown coach George Messich glancing ahead to that game just yet, though. The Maples play Greene County rival Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 4-2) at Parker Field tonight.
“You can’t look past anyone,” Messich said. “I told our kids last year West Greene had one of the better teams I’ve seen in our conference in a long time. We played them and were tied with them at halftime. West Greene wound up beating us but the longer you stay in a game anything can happen.
“I told our kids don’t let it happen to you. You have to give 110 percent every single play from the opening kickoff on, especially in a game like this against a team like Jefferson.”
The Rockets are a squad to be wary of under first-year coach Shane Ziats. J-M has already piled up three more wins than it had all of last year.
They Greyhounds will have a test also when they go to Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2). The Mikes got back on the winning track last week after two straight losses with a 35-8 win at Beth-Center.
In other Tri-County South games, California (1-2, 4-2) is hoping to snap its own two-game losing streak as it travels to West Greene (1-2, 1-5) to take on the Pioneers and WPIAL rushing leader Colin Brady, and Beth-Center (0-3, 1-5) goes to Bentworth (0-3, 2-4).
Laurel Highlands (2-1, 4-2) is on a bye week following their impressive 31-24 win over Thomas Jefferson last week but there are still two other Class 4A Big Seven Conference games involving local teams. Connellsville (1-1, 2-4) has a stiff challenge at first-place McKeesport (3-0, 6-0) and Ringgold (0-2, 0-6) is at Latrobe (1-2, 3-3).
In the Class 2A Allegheny Conference, Yough (1-2, 2-4) travels to Serra Catholic (3-0, 5-1).
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Waynesburg Central (0-3, 0-6) hosts Brentwood (0-2, 1-5) and Charleroi (0-2, 1-4) entertains McGuffey (2-1, 4-2).
Albert Gallatin (2-3) returns to action after a bye week with a tough task. The independent Colonials play University High School (4-2) in Morgantown, West Virginia.
