Ringgold High School’s cheerleading squad accomplished a pair of program firsts recently.
The Rams competed along with 20 other squads in the WPIAL Competitive Spirit championships and took home a pair of plaques for their effort.
Ringgold placed second overall in Class AA and first in the Class AA Small Division. The Rams advance to the PIAA championships on April 10 in Hershey.
It’s the first time Ringgold earned a district plaque and qualified for the state championships in the nine-year history of the competition.
Members of the Rams’ squad are Eden Abenque, Alina Bianchi, Nila Forlini, Rylee Fresh, Kirra Gerard, Jaime Gilman, Karley Kray, Lauren Kreutzer, Kenzye Krivijanski, Kelly Kulp, Angelina Massey, Kendal Morgan, Tiffany Rongaus, Kylie Skorvan, Kensi Staffen, Ava Trettel and Ava Walsh.
Ringgold is led by head coach Carly Kirchner and assistant coaches Megan McKinney and Katlyn Salaske.
Neshannock was the overall WPIAL Class AA champion for the third time. Ringgold’s score of 69.8 was six point behinds Neshannock’s 75.8.
In Class AAA, Hempfield, the host school, won the overall WPIAL title for the first time and South Fayette was the Small Division winner.
Butler was the champion in the Co-Ed Division.
PIAA qualifiers were limited to seven this year, down from 15 last year, and were based on classification, not squad size.
Neshannock and Ringgold were the only Class AA squads to advance to the the state finals. Moving on to compete in Hershey in Class AAA in addition to Hempfield, South Fayette and Butler are Baldwin and Thomas Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.