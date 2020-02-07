The Ringgold boys and girls swimming teams were successful Thursday night with a Section 5-AA sweep of McKeesport.
The Rams defeated the Tigers, 77-54, and the Ringgold girls beat McKeesport, 90-64.
Andrew Noll (200 freestyle, 1:58.50), Nathan Ferrence (200 IM, 2:16.96; 100 backstroke, 1:02.91), Jonnie McDuffie (diving, 255.80), Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:21.54), and Bryan Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:11.26) all won at least one individual event for Ringgold.
Noll, Noah Stillwagon, Ryan Gugliotti and Nguyen won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:04.53.
Andrea Kassa (200 freestyle, 2:09.61; 500 freestyle, 6:00.83), Paige Doleno (200 IM, 2:28.73), Brooke Mihalik (diving, 161.40), Danika Evans (100 butterfly, 1:17.04) won individual events for Ringgold.
Bella McGregor, Doleno, Evans and Kassa won the 200 medley relay in 2:13.55. Taylor Hamilton, Doleno, Ainsley Skrinjovich and Ryan Wilson finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:03.87.
Yough's Mary Zipfel just missed the qualifying time of 1:07.30 with her time of 1:07.39 in the 100 butterfly.
