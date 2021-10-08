The Ringgold boys placed three runners in the top 10 Thursday afternoon at Mingo Park to finish second in the Big South Conference Cross Country Championship.
Kaden Crump's first-place finish in 16:54.70 led Chartiers Valley to the team title with 33 points.
Ringgold's Nick Whaley was second in 17:26.14. Teammate Lorenzo Zeni placed fourth with a time of 17:49.71. Thomas Borne was 10th in 18:42.54.
Tyler George (12, 18:49.53), Aidan Fausnaught (13, 18:50.56), Alex Niziol (14, 18:51.80), and David Molisee (22, 20:07.49) helped the Rams finish second in the team standings with 41 points.
The Ringgold girls also finished second to Chartiers Valley in the team standings. Chartiers Valley had 36 points and the Lady Rams totaled 48 points.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach was second in 20:23.53, while Trinity's Kaylee Foringer finished first with a time of 19:39.32. Ryan Wilson also placed in the top-10, finishing fifth in 21:13.15.
Angelique Mariana (12, 22:41.59), Annie Daerr (13, 22:52.13), and Matigan Evans (16, 23:30.93) also ran for the Lady Rams.
Patrick Burgos (6, 18:18.30) and Hunter Thomas (8, 19:29.78) ran to top-10 finishes for Elizabeth Forward. The Warriors were third among boys teams with 72 points.
Thomas Fine (15, 18:53.30), Garrett Vietmeier (21, 19:28.66), Ethan Boyle (26, 20:30.15), and Tyler White (36, 22:13.26) also competed for Elizabeth Forward.
The Elizabeth Forward girls finished fourth in the team standings with 91 points.
Laci Schwirian (6, 21:19.57) and Marissa Manko (9, 21:53.85) finished in the top 10 for the Lady Warriors.
Summer Shelton (22, 24:58.08), Alexis Rodriguez (23, 25:25.21), Madison Alessio (31, 26:58.68), and Sienna Exler (38, 32:28.69) also ran for Elizabeth Forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.