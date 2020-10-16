The host Ringgold boys finished in the top three places to take the AA race title Thursday afternoon in the Mingo Classic.
The Rams' Ryan Pajak not only finished first in the AA race, but was also the overall winner with a time of 16:05.94. Lucas Pajak was second in the AA race and fifth overall in 16:21.58.
Ben Daerr placed third in the AA race and was seventh overall in 16:46.54. Lorenzo Zeni was 10th in AA and 11th overall with a time of 17:52.90, finishing just ahead of teammate Nick Whaley (17:53.46).
Elizabeth Forward was fifth in the AA race with 121 points. Christian Guinto-Brody was 13th in the AA race and 43rd overall in 18:26.70.
Waynesburg Central's Gabe McConville was the fastest runner in the A race and placed eighth overall with a time of 16:51.77.
West Greene's Kaden Shields was 82nd overall in 19:59.34.
The Ringgold girls were third in AA with 67 points, with Elizabeth Forward close by with 81 points.
Ringgold's Charlee Leach had the top finisher for local runners in the girls race, finishing fourth in the AA race and 20th overall with a time of 21:02.62.
The Lady Warriors' Marissa Manko (31, 21:39.24) ad Laci Schwirian (36, 21:52.62) had top-10 finishes in the AA race.
Kaitlyn Pester led Waynesburg to the finish line in 11th place in the A race and was 62nd overall in 22:35.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.