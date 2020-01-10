The Ringgold boys and Elizabeth Forward girls were victorious Thursday night in the Section 5-AA meet held at Ringgold.
The Rams won 93-76, while the Lady Warriors returned home with a 96-78 victory.
The Rams' Andrew Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:51.71.
Noll (200 freestyle, 2:00.03, WPIAL; 100 backstroke, 59.31, WPIAL), Ferrence (200, 2:13.03, WPIAL), Zachary Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:34.65), and Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:10.17) all won individual events. Ferrence, Koontz, Noll and Nguyen won the 400 freestyle relay in a qualifying time of 3:49.36.
The meet featured two of the better Class AA divers with Ringgold's Jonnie McDuffie winning with 227.65 points, just ahead of Elizabeth Forward's Gavin Guern's 226.08.
Ferrence hit the qualifying standard in the 100 butterfly.
The Warriors' Aidan Provins won the 100 butterfly with a qualifying time of 59.53 seconds. Kyle Opchap won the 100 freestyle in 1:02.07. Guern, Andrew Palmer, Chris Dell and Provins won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.60.
Elizabeth Forward's Hailey Yurkovich, Natalie Gessner, Marleigh Bennett and Jamie Belding opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 2:04.07.
Kaelyn McClain (200 freestyle, 2:06.13, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:03.68, WPIAL), Bennett (200 IM, 2:19.35, WPIAL), Ashlee Toth (50 freestyle, 27.06), Maddy McClain (100 freestyle, 1:01.77), and Yurkovich (500 freestyle, 5:26.72, WPIAL) all won individual events. The 200 freestyle relay of Kaelyn McClain, Belding, Toth and Bennett won in a qualifying time of 1:49.47.
Although the swam in exhibition, Yurkovich and Bennett finished with qualifying times in the 100 backstroke. Yurkovich did the same in the 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay easily met the standard.
Glessner's second-place time of 1:07.00 in the 100 butterfly met the WPIAL standard, as was Toth's time of 5:38.65 in the 500 freestyle
Ringgold's Brooke Mihalik won the diving with 138.90 points. Taylor Hamilton (100 backstroke, 1:14.37), Paige Doleno (100 breaststroke, 1:17.92), and the 400 freestyle relay of Andrea Kassa, Hamilton, Belle McGregor and Doleno (4:17.54) also finished first for the Lady Rams.
Kassa finished second in the 200 freestyle in a qualifying time of 2:07.75 and the 500 freestyle with a qualifying time of 5:46.71.
Charleroi's Anastasia Georgagis competed as an independent and made the qualifying time in the 100 backstroke when she touched the wall in 1:04.99.
