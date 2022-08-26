Things have come full circle for Marcus McCullough.
A 1988 Ringgold graduate who played fullback and linebacker for the Rams, McCullogh was hired in February to take over the football program after being an assistant at several schools for 30 years.
“It is surreal to come back home,” said McCullogh. “I would have never guessed this would happen, but I am a Ram through-and-through, and am excited.”
A knee injury cut McCullough’s playing career short in college, and he immediately began his coaching career at Ringgold thanks to former coach Joe Ravasio.
“He has been such an instrumental part of my life,” McCullough said of the longtime Ringgold coach. “I owe him so much.”
When McCullough, known to his players as “Coach Mac,” took over the program, the Rams hit the ground running.
“The nice thing about getting hired early was it gave me a chance to get to know the players who were returning,” said McCullogh. “I implemented a serious offseason program with a bonafide strength and conditioning coach, Greg Levander, and he activated the nerve center of our program.
“I am very happy with how it has gone as we won two big man competitions. He really motivates the kids and helped a lot in the process.”
McCullough has put together an impressive staff.
“We have three former head coaches in Ed Jenkins, Mark Adams and Cedric Lloyd,” explained McCullogh. “They have brought a wealth of knowledge of things I didn’t know, and they are polished coaches.
“They brought in that experience that you don’t have as a first-year head coach, and they are battle tested. They have helped the program and will on game nights, as well.”
The Rams will use multiple offenses and will try to establish the run. They will play an even front on defense.
Ringgold returns six starters on offense and five on defense, although several players have moved positions.
Senior Alex Coccagna is back at quarterback, while junior Maddox Sukel and sophomore Keyshawn Goggins will lead Ringgold’s running back by committee approach.
The wide receiver corps consists of junior Jamar Bathea, seniors Evan Parsons and Kevin Willis, and sophomore Aidyn Whaley, who will also see time at running back. Senior Jake Pehowic is the tight end.
Senior center Jerry “Buddy” Mease will anchor the senior-laden offensive line and he will be joined by senior Logan Simko (left tackle), senior Bobby Taylor (left guard), senior Cameron Smith (right guard), and junior Zach Cheplic (right tackle).
Returning defensive starters include Cheplic on the defensive line, Simko and Pehowic at defensive end and Willis and Sukel at linebacker, with Sukel moving up from safety.
Other defensive starters include senior Davon Nash on the line, Smith and junior Donte Newton at linebacker, junior Marlous Johnson at cornerback and junior Daryl Tolliver at safety.
The starting corner spot opposite from Johnson is still up for grabs.
Senior Abby Whaley will handle the kicking duties.
The Rams are playing in the Big Seven Conference, and McCullough is fully aware of the teams.
“Any time you are talking better teams in the conference, TJ is one of the better teams in the state,” McCullogh said of Thomas Jefferson. “They have a great coach and great players.
“That program is a machine, and McKeesport isn’t that far off in the conversation perennially.”
Other teams in the conference include Trinity, Connellsville, Latrobe and Laurel Highlands.
The Rams open conference play in Week 4 at Connellsville after playing four nonconference games. First up is a Week 0 match-up when the Rams host Elizabeth Forward.
McCullough is looking forward to coaching at his alma mater.
“It is a good feeling to be back at the place where I played and first coached,” said McCullogh. “After all these years, it has come first circle. It is an honor and privilege to coach on the same field I played on. It is a good feeling to be leading my alma mater, and the atmosphere is changing around here.
“It has been a whirlwind.”
