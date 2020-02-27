If Ringgold graduate Dave Sarkus and a group of individuals from Donora and Monongahela he is working with have anything to say about it, Donora High School legend “Deacon” Dan Towler will eventually find a niche in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. There is certainly a slew of statistics, testimonials and arguments to support that long overdue honor.
As a Dragon, Towler made All-State in 1944 and 1945, helping Donora High go undefeated while notching back-to-back WPIAL football titles. In fact, the 1945 Dragon defense never relinquished a score. The only time an opponent crossed the Donora goal line was on a fumble recovery. The 1944 team was ranked as the second-best high school team in the nation by a major sports publication, behind only a Texas team that featured future NFL Hall of Fame legends Bobby Layne and Doak Walker.
In his junior season at Washington & Jefferson, Towler, an utterly fantastic college fullback, led the nation in scoring with 133 points. A member of the 1945 All-Scholastic United States group who would graduate cum laude, Towler had scored 60 points in his first season at W&J then 74 more as a sophomore.
Towler made the Associated Press Little All-American team three times and set a still standing school record when he averaged 16.6 points scored in his junior gridiron season. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 228 pounds, Towler was a load. Plus, he had burner speed, able to run 100 yards in full uniform in 10 seconds flat.
The transition to the pro game with the Los Angeles Rams was almost seamless — on Sept. 17, 1950, he bulled his way over the goal line for a two-yard TD on one of just two carries in his first NFL contest. In fact, he scored a touchdown in each of his first four games. Not too shabby for a man who was the 324th overall pick in the draft — what a 25th round bargain!
Perhaps the only thing which slowed his progress was a lack of playing time. In his next season he rambled for 854 yards, the first of three straight times he’d top 800 yards back when teams played just 12 games. He even rattled off the longest run of his NFL days in 1951 when he dashed 79 yards for a touchdown against Green Bay.
Towler quickly established himself as a bruising fullback. Raymond Berry said his fellow Colts considered Towler “one of the toughest guys to tackle they ever had to face.” He endured from 1950-1955, back in the Rams era of Bob Waterfield, Norm Van Brocklin, and Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch.
Called “one of the greatest runners there was” by NFL chief scout Red Hickey, Towler led the NFL with his 894 rushing yards in 1952. That year Towler produced an NFL best 74.5 yards per game on the ground for a whopping average of 5.7 yards per carry — very impressive, but down from his season high of 6.8 yards per rush in 1951, which then represented the sixth-best average in NFL history. He also ranked first twice for the most TDs on the ground with 10 in 1952 and 11 in 1954.
In addition, through the 2018 season his 1951 average of 6.8 yards per run still placed him in the top 15 all-time, topping the personal highs achieved by men such as Jim Brown (6.4) and Gale Sayers (6.2).
Towler’s average yards rushing per game over his career ranked 10th all-time upon his retirement, and he owned a hefty lifetime average of 5.2 yards every time he toted the ball. In theory, if his Rams gave him the ball on every down, they would have methodically marched across the field, first down after first down, and scored on every possession. Plus his total yards rushing stood as a team record for two decades. Many years later the all-time Rams team was selected with two running backs chosen, Eric Dickerson and Towler.
He made Pro Bowl squads in each of his seasons except his rookie year and his final season. He also helped his Rams reach the playoffs in four of his six seasons. Even though he played in only 67 career games, his 43 touchdowns rushing places him behind just 100 other players through 2018. His ground touchdown total is the same as Hall of Famer Floyd Little who played in 117 games, and it’s a higher total than other Hall of Famers such as Ollie Matson, Gale Sayers, and Hugh McElhenny.
Joe Montana stated, “Dan Towler is a legendary player from my hometown area who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ... his time has come to be recognized as one of the greats in our game.”
Who’s to argue with Montana? So, it sounds like Sarkus is correct. His crusade for Towler’s induction into the Hall is not misguided. “Deacon” Dan deserves to be “ordained” in football’s most honored shrine.
For more on Towler, see Sarkus’s website www.DeaconDanTowler.com and, says, Sarkus, “If anyone knows of other NFL players, coaches, or executives who may be able to contribute to his cause, please email me at david@davidsarkus.com.”
