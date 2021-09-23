The Ringgold and Laurel Highlands boys and girls swept a Section 2-AAA quadrangular meet Wednesday afternoon at Mingo Park.
The Rams downed McKeesport, 19-44, and West Mifflin, 15-50. The Mustangs defeated McKeesport, 23-32, and West Mifflin, 15-45. McKeesport beat West Mifflin, 17-38.
Ringgold and Laurel Highlands close the season next week against Connellsville, Uniontown and Albert Gallatin.
The Rams’ Ryan Pajak easily finished first in a time of 17:29. Teammates Ethan Hutchinson (4, 18:29), Nick Whaley (5, 18:57), Alex Niziol (6, 19:01), Aiden Fausnaught (7, 19:30.88), Thomas Borne (8, 19:34), and Cael Kanek (9, 20:19) also had top-10 finishes.
The Mustangs’ Matthew Schwertfeger was second with a time of 18:22.22. Marco Peccon was 11th in 21:16, followed by Daniel Gibbs (21:19), Dylan Wilson (21:28), and Drake Shaffer (21:36). Preston Lauffer (21, 23:34) and Noah Allman (26, 28:36) also ran for Laurel Highlands.
The Ringgold girls defeated McKeesport, 23-35, and West Mifflin, 15-50, while the Laurel Highlands beat McKeesport, 26-29, and West Mifflin, 15-50.
McKeesport’s Anna Kunes finished first with a time of 20:17.
The Lady Rams’ Charlee Leach placed second in 21:26. Ryan Wilson (3, 21:38.47), Matigan Evans (5, 23:49.6), Annie Daerr (6, 24:01.76), and Angelique Mariana (9, 25:57) also had top-10 finishes for Ringgold.
Elena Cavanagh led the Fillies to the finish line in seventh place with a time of 24:27.38. Teammates Adrienne Mattey (8, 25:19.46) and Sarah VanVerth (10, 28:23.39) also finished in the top 10. Haley Filcheck was 11th in 28:44.81.
Girls volleyball
West Greene 3, Geibel Catholic 0 — Sophia Plock had 14 kills as the Lady Pioneers swept visiting Geibel Catholic in a Section 2-A match.
West Greene (2-3, 4-3) won by scores of 25-9, 25-12 and 25-12.
Kasie Meek added eight kills for the Lady Pioneers who also got 15 service points from London Whipkey and 40 assists from BreAnn Jackson.
The Lady Gators fall to 0-4 in the section.
