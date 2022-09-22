The Ringgold and Laurel Highlands boys will roll into next week’s Section 2-AAA final meet undefeated after sweeping a meet at Mingo Park.
Ringgold, LH sweep Section 2-AAA meet at Mingo Park
- By the Herald-Standard
Thursday, September 22, 2022 8:12 AM
The Ringgold and Laurel Highlands boys will roll into next week’s Section 2-AAA final meet undefeated after sweeping a meet at Mingo Park.
The Rams and Mustangs defeated West Mifflin and McKeesport by 15-50.
Laurel Highlands’ Matt Schwertfeger finished first in 18:15. Ringgold’s David Molisee was next in 18:59.
The Mustangs’ Drake Shaffer (19:07) and the Rams’ Aiden Fausnaught (19:42) and Daniel Peterson (19:49) rounded out the top five finishers.
Both the Ringgold and Laurel Highlands girls won by 15-50 scores.
The Lady Rams’ Ryan Wilson finished first in 22:46. Teammate Angelique Marianna was second in 23:48.
Laurel Highlands had the next two finishers with Isabella Baker (25:29) and Haley Filcheck (25:35).
Ringgold’s Matigan Evans rounded out the top five with a time of 27:01.
