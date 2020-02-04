The Ringgold boys and girls were tough in their home pool Monday night, sweeping past Uniontown in Section 5-AA action.
The Rams slipped by Uniontown, 88-84, while the Ringgold girls had an easier time with the Lady Raiders, 105-75.
Ringgold's Andrew Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Zachary Koontz opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:53.59. Noll, Ryan Gugliotti, Ferrence and Nguyen won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:38.53.
Ferrence (200 IM, 2:08.94, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:01.21, WPIAL), Jonnie McDuffie (diving, 268.0), Koontz (500 freestyle, 5:34.20), Noll (100 backstroke, 1:01.38, WPIAL), and Nguyen (100 breaststroke, 1:13.10) all had first-place finishes for the Rams.
Noll also hit the WPIAL standard in the 200 IM.
Dalton Grimes (200 freestyle, 1:57.82, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 53.54, WPIAL) and Alex Eitner (50 freestyle, 23.84, WPIAL) finished first for the Red Raiders.
Grimes, Eitner, Andrew Maher and Leyton Maust won the 400 freestyle relay in a WPIAL qualifying time of 3:46.60. Grime, Maust, Eitner and Andrea Bellacchino combined to hit the WPIAL standard in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Lady Rams' Andrea Kassa (200 freestyle, 2:08.37, WPIAL; 100 butterfly, 1:07.66) and Taylor Hamilton (100 freestyle, 1:02.71; 50 freestyle, 29.25) won a pair of individual events. Kassa was also the victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, with Hamilton also on the 200 freestyle relay.
Brooke Milhalik (diving, 184.40), Bella McGregor (100 backstroke, 1:15.97) and Paige Doleno (100 breaststroke, 1:20.33) also finished first for Ringgold.
Sophie Zimcosky (200 IM, 2:45.36), Madelyn King (500 freestyle, 7:02.90), and the 400 freestyle relay of Zimcosky, Philisity Varndell, Josephine Maher and Abigail Strauser (4:44.68) had first-place finishes for the Lady Raiders.
